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Sycamore Announces Closure, Downtown Murry’s to Take Place

By Inside Columbia

Last night, Sycamore owners Jill and Sanford Speake announced on Facebook that the restaurant’s last day of business will be Friday, May 29. They are retiring and moving onto the “next phase” of their lives, but said one of their longtime employees hopes to open a new Sycamore in a different location in the future.

But with this sad news comes a bright side: Murry’s plans to open a downtown location in the former Sycamore building. Expect to see the jazz bar and restaurant opening its doors in the fall.

“Our friends, Sanford and Jill Speake, are looking forward to their retirement,” Murry’s said on Facebook. “The legacy and impact that Sycamore leaves behind will be deeply felt by the restaurant community. We are grateful for this opportunity and for the support that Columbia has shown us for over 40 years. This new (Murry’s) location provides an opportunity to serve more guests while maintaining the welcoming, classic jazz club atmosphere our patrons expect. We have great respect for what the Speakes built at Sycamore and look forward to contributing to the vibrant downtown energy.”

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