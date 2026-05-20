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What’s Cooking at Ozark Mountain Biscuit & Bar?

By Inside Columbia

Photos by Ozark Mountain Biscuit & Bar

Summer is about to be in full swing and so is our craving for good, classic Southern comfort food and ice cold cocktails after a day spent out in the sun. Ozark Mountain Biscuit & Bar added a few upgrades to their menu, per Instagram.

New Drinks

  • Pistachi-Old-Fashi: Dewars scotch, Drambruie, pistachio syrup, orange bitters, muddled orange wedge and a sweet Luxardo cherry
  • The Secret Garden: Hibiscus gin, Pimm’s liqueur, lemon juice, celery bitters, muddled cucumber and egg white for froth
  • Southern Señorita: blanco tequila, Cointreau, jalapeño-infused green tomato juice and fresh lime served with a spicy-salty rim
  • CoMo-politan: vodka, Cointreau, strawberry syrup and lime juice
  • Coasted Toconut: Cachaça rum, amaretto, sweetened condensed milk, coconut milk, muddled lime and a toasted coconut-flake rim
screenshot 2026 05 20 at 11.51.48 am
CoMo-Politan
screenshot 2026 05 20 at 11.52.14 am
Pistachi-Old-Fashi
screenshot 2026 05 20 at 11.51.56 am
Southern Señorita
screenshot 2026 05 20 at 11.51.35 am
Coasted Toconut
screenshot 2026 05 20 at 11.52.06 am
The Secret Garden

New Entrees

  • Fried Chicken Dinner: buttermilk-marinated fried chicken breast served with roasted asparagus, mashed potatoes, creamy mushroom gravy and their signature fresh buttered biscuit
  • Polenta and Vegetable Platter: Fried white corn cake with roasted vegetables, roasted red pepper coulis, topped with microgreens
  • Tri-Tip Steak: nine ounce seared steak, served with roasted asparagus and a baked potato
  • Smothered Tenderloin Plate: fried, hand-breaded pork loin served with mashed potatoes, sauteéd greens
screenshot 2026 05 20 at 11.48.10 am
Smothered Tenderloin Plate
screenshot 2026 05 20 at 11.49.06 am
Tri-Tip Steak
screenshot 2026 05 20 at 11.48.49 am
Polenta and Vegetable Platter
screenshot 2026 05 20 at 11.48.37 am
Fried Chicken Dinner

Still hungry?

The summer dessert is a shortbread crust lemon bar, topped with custard and gluten free!

screenshot 2026 05 20 at 11.54.46 am

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