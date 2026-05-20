What’s Cooking at Ozark Mountain Biscuit & Bar?

Photos by Ozark Mountain Biscuit & Bar

Summer is about to be in full swing and so is our craving for good, classic Southern comfort food and ice cold cocktails after a day spent out in the sun. Ozark Mountain Biscuit & Bar added a few upgrades to their menu, per Instagram.

New Drinks

Pistachi-Old-Fashi: Dewars scotch, Drambruie, pistachio syrup, orange bitters, muddled orange wedge and a sweet Luxardo cherry

The Secret Garden: Hibiscus gin, Pimm’s liqueur, lemon juice, celery bitters, muddled cucumber and egg white for froth

Southern Señorita: blanco tequila, Cointreau, jalapeño-infused green tomato juice and fresh lime served with a spicy-salty rim

CoMo-politan: vodka, Cointreau, strawberry syrup and lime juice

Coasted Toconut: Cachaça rum, amaretto, sweetened condensed milk, coconut milk, muddled lime and a toasted coconut-flake rim

CoMo-Politan Pistachi-Old-Fashi Southern Señorita Coasted Toconut The Secret Garden

New Entrees

Fried Chicken Dinner: buttermilk-marinated fried chicken breast served with roasted asparagus, mashed potatoes, creamy mushroom gravy and their signature fresh buttered biscuit

Polenta and Vegetable Platter: Fried white corn cake with roasted vegetables, roasted red pepper coulis, topped with microgreens

Tri-Tip Steak: nine ounce seared steak, served with roasted asparagus and a baked potato

Smothered Tenderloin Plate: fried, hand-breaded pork loin served with mashed potatoes, sauteéd greens

Smothered Tenderloin Plate Tri-Tip Steak

Polenta and Vegetable Platter Fried Chicken Dinner

Still hungry?

The summer dessert is a shortbread crust lemon bar, topped with custard and gluten free!