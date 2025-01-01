Wynnsome Introduces “Camp Wynn” Summer Activities

Wynnsome, a downtown tea and cake shop, announced a plethora of exciting activities and tastings to sweeten your summer. There will be workshops to earn your ‘camp patches’ in the form of stickers. The itinerary was announced on Wynnsome’s Instagram Tuesday.
- Wednesday, July 16: Movie night (“The Parent Trap”) — 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday, July 19: Candle making
- Friday, July 25: Tea and chocolate tasting
- Saturday, July 26: Ceramic painting
- Wednesday, July 30: Cake decorating
- Thursday, August 7: Flower arranging
- Saturday, August 9: Live music
- Sunday, August 10: High tea
While times and details are still to be announced, Wynnsome will post updates on their Instagram revealing how to sign up for each event. Take advantage of this opportunity to take a breath, have some tea and curb that nostalgic summer camp craving.