5 Songs for a Night Out

Photo by L.G. Patterson

Welcome to our Ultimate Lists! In each issue, you will normally find a curated selection of things to listen to or watch, put together by a member of the community, an on-air talent from Zimmer Communications or a member of the Inside Columbia staff. For this issue, Meghan Drakas, ABC 17’s Evening News Anchor/Reporter, shares her ultimate playlist to get ready for a night out on the town. Scan the QR code on this page to hear the full playlist. Enjoy!

Your playlist while getting ready for any occasion can set the energy for the entire event. Getting ready for a

fun night on the town should have a soundtrack to match the expectations for the night. I’ve put together my

top five songs in the rotation for any fun event. Take a listen!

“Happen to Me”- Russell Dickerson

“Girls just wanna have fun” — these lyrics perfectly describe the upbeat momentum of not knowing what will happen next on your night out. The pop-country vibes remind me of a cool summer night with the windows down in your car and the wind blowing through your hair.

“Tequila – R3HAB Remix” – Dan + Shay, R3HAB

This upbeat remix of an iconic summertime song encapsulates the feeling of letting your hair down and having a good time. This song continues the upbeat energy to keep you in a good mood while picking out your outfit!

“I Remember” – Cheat Codes, Russell Dickerson

This song has you recalling the “young, dumb, and wild and free” nights of having zero worries in the world and feeling like anything is possible. This song might make you try that new hairstyle you’ve been eyeing or take a chance on a spicy dish on the menu. This song gets you in the mindset to expand your horizons, even if it’s only for a night.

“Love Somebody” – Morgan Wallen

These country island vibes set you up for a song you won’t be able to get out of your head. Belt out these lyrics while swaying to the pop beat when you pick out your dancing shoes for the night.

“Heartless” – Diplo, Julia Michaels, Morgan Wallen

This song is practically begging you to have a fun night out! With the blend of pop, country and slight electronic influence, this final song is one to lock in the energy for the night. Jamming out to this while putting the finishing touches on your makeup is the ultimate way to get ready for your night out on the town.