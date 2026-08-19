Kick Off the Halloween Season with These Missourian Horror Films & Books

Missouri inspires a bizarre amount of horror. Plenty of famous media has been set here already: think of the heartwarming musical, “Meet Me in St. Louis.” And there’s the obvious, “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and the critically-acclaimed series “Ozark” — but every Missourian knows that show wasn’t even filmed at our lake. Beyond these classics, there’s a variety of fictional horror set in our own backyards.

While only six widely-released movies total have come to fruition in Columbia, four of them are slashers or horrors, and there’s no shortage of scary novels set here, too.

Perhaps the most well-known Columbia-set thriller is the 2011 film “You’re Next.” Brock Williams, co-producer on the movie, recalls scouting countless homes in mid-Missouri before landing on a large property that was the perfect mix of eerie and beautiful. With a little movie magic, the home, which backs up to the back nine of the Columbia Country Club, became a gothic, isolated country estate — the perfect setting for a slasher. While Williams now lives in Los Angeles, he says he’d love to film in Columbia again.

“The community there is great,” he says. “Not to mention how we can push the budget much easier in Columbia. We could budget $1 million for “You’re Next” and make it look like a $3 million movie.”

Williams also worked alongside friends who created “V/H/S” (2012) and “A Horrible Way to Die” (2010), two more scary movies filmed in our city. When you’re watching, keep your eyes peeled for some very familiar backdrops.

Not a movie person? Spike your frights with a book instead.

“Sharp Objects” and “Gone Girl” author Gillian Flynn grew up in Kansas City and has set her mysteries and thrillers in the bootheel, the Ozarks and North Carthage (a fictional town inspired by Hannibal). The novel “The Exorcist” was allegedly inspired by real-life cases in St. Louis. There are the gothic ones, too, such as “Winter’s Bone” — not necessarily a horror, but an eerie mystery set in the rural rolling hills of our favorite lake, a staple piece in a genre dubbed “Ozark noir.”

Columbia author Laura McHugh has penned five gothic mysteries, three of which take place in Missouri and the surrounding Ozarks, the rest in the Midwest where she was raised. Her books lean into the bleak eeriness of rural Missouri and are loosely based on real stories.

“My novels are often inspired by true crimes,” McHugh says. “But at the heart of each story, I am writing about families: their secrets, their tragedies and the powerful, complicated bonds of blood.” Skylark Bookshop recommends any one of her novels to fill that Ozark noir” itch this Halloween season.

Still not spooked? There’s a wide world of dark corners to peer around and unfinished basements to go into (alone, without a flashlight or phone, and the power is out, obviously) in our list of Missouri-grown horror, just in time for Halloween. All treats, no tricks.

Movies

“Sometimes They Come Back” (1991) – This Stephen King adaptation follows a teacher in Liberty haunted by his past. It was filmed mostly in Liberty and Kansas City, but the legendary explosion scene took place in the historic Rocheport Tunnel along the Katy Trail!

“A Horrible Way To Die” (2010) – Here, an escaped serial killer tracks down his ex who’s responsible for his incarceration. You might recognize chase scenes filme in our very own downtown!

“You’re Next” (2011) – Filmed right here in CoMo, this slasher flick follows a wealthy family’s stay at their weekend estate where they are targeted by a gang of masked killers. We recommend this one for the twist ending (and the humor).

“Killer Legends” (2014) – Another anthology, “Killer Legends” is a documentary that follows two investigators tracking urban legends and true crime throughout the country. One case, “The Babysitter and the Man Upstairs,” was set and filmed in Columbia.

“V/H/S” (2012) – This found footage movie is likely the scariest out of the list. It’s an anthology, meaning it’s a collection of fiv shorts with an additional overlaying plot that was filme in Columbia.

“The Mortuary Assistant” (2026) – Based on a video game, this supernatural horror takes place in Connecticut, but was filmed mostly in Jefferson City and the producer lives in Columbia. The tagline is “alone with the dead,” but we suggest you watch with friends. And perhaps with the lights on.

Books

“Gone Girl” by Gillian Flynn – Perhaps the most well-known on this list, this novel is set in the heart of Missouri and follows the suspicious disappearance of Nick Dunne’s wife, Amy. Its twists take you through Hannibal, St. Louis, Innsbrook and the Ozarks on the hunt for answers.

“Sharp Objects” by Gillian Flynn – A journalist returns to her hometown, the fictional Windgap, Mo., to cover a series of murders. The disturbing and addictive gothic tale was picked up for a limited series by HBO in 2018.

“What’s Done in Darkness” by Laura McHugh – A woman must unravel haunting truths about her past in the Bible Belt in order to save a missing girl.

“Winter’s Bone”by Daniel Woodrell – Chilling — literally. This Ozarks-set thriller follows a daughter’s journey among the haunting backroads for her missing father, dead or alive. The adaptation series, starring Jennifer Lawrence, is available on Prime.

“Nothing More Dangerous” by Allan Eskens – In this mystery, suspense, coming of age, race and class converge to tell the story of two boys in Jessup, Mo., untangling the dark secrets of their town. The story is penned by a Jefferson City native.

“Bloody Bones” by Laurell K. Hamilton – Vampire enjoyers, rejoice! Follow vampire hunter Anita Blake in this novel as the chase takes her to Branson.

“Safe and Sound” by Laura McHugh – This haunting thriller follows a mystery woven through the sleepy, fictional town of Beaumont, Mo. and is written by a Columbia author!