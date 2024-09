Inside Columbia magazine hosted the Best of Columbia party to celebrate and award all the 2024 Gold winners. Around 250 of Columbia’s best gathered to enjoy food, drink, the July/August issue and a new 360 photo booth.

Date: July 1

Location: Courtyard by Marriott

Photos by: Ava Kitzi

Back row: Adam Bostick, Seth Lindenbusch, Jesse Miller, Thomas Wolfe

Front row: Claire Dinwiddie, Arika Smith

Steve Hotsenpiller

Phyllis Nichols

Ashley Emel

Jessica Caldera

Emeri Burgher