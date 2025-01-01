Inside Columbia

Search

Scouting America Breakfast

By Inside Columbia

The annual Scouting Patron Breakfast, an event put on by Scouting America to support the youth and their families, raised $190,000. The event was sponsored by Joe Machens Ford and led by Tommy Goran. Keynote speaker Brad Tilden, National Scouting America board chair, Eagle Scout and retired CEO of Alaska Airlines, spoke on the impact organizations like scouting have on youth.

Date: March 6

Location: Holiday Inn Executive Center

Photos by Nancy Toalson and Wally Pfeffer, mizzouwally@compuserve.com

1
Sophia Froese and Julie Stansfield
2
Jeanne Sinquefield and Hank Stelzer
4
John Fabsits, Chris and Jeff Jones
5
Karen and Jacque Cowherd
7
Mike Grellner, Kip Kendrick
3
Marcia Thrasher, Shannon Drewing
6
Gary Smith, Gene Gerke, Chris Bouchard

872ac55e 2603 11f0 b932 0242ac120003

Subscribe & Follow

Facebook Instagram

Categories

Join our Newsletter

Subscribe

Follow us

Facebook Instagram

Contact

© 2025. All rights reserved.

Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer Communications logo

Sign up for our Newsletter

Stay in the know on all things Columbia with our enewsletters! From the local restaurant scene to business news and more, we’ve got a newsletter that fits your interests. With Inside Columbia in your back pocket, you’re sure to become a CoMo connoisseur in no time.

What are you waiting for? Sign up today!

Subscribe today or pick up a copy at BreakTime or Barnes & Noble. Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook and Instagram for additional content, videos and behind-the-scenes looks!

Inside Columbia: We’re more than just a magazine. We’re a city.

Inside Columbia logo