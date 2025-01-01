Scouting America Breakfast

The annual Scouting Patron Breakfast, an event put on by Scouting America to support the youth and their families, raised $190,000. The event was sponsored by Joe Machens Ford and led by Tommy Goran. Keynote speaker Brad Tilden, National Scouting America board chair, Eagle Scout and retired CEO of Alaska Airlines, spoke on the impact organizations like scouting have on youth.

Date: March 6

Location: Holiday Inn Executive Center

Photos by Nancy Toalson and Wally Pfeffer, mizzouwally@compuserve.com

