Faces of Columbia 2025: The Face of Automotive Technicians

By Inside Columbia
At Mutrux Automotive, trust and safety are the top priorities. Their team of skilled, devoted specialists know picking an automotive technician is a difficult decision — you want to know exactly who you’re trusting your vehicle with.

Mutrux Automotive is a locally owned family business that treats their employees and customers like family. “Everyone should have a personal relationship with their auto technician,” Patrick Norris, master technician says. “Knowledge and trust go hand in hand.”

Norris and his fellow technicians at Mutrux operate on complete honesty. Using the golden rule, they treat each vehicle as if it were their own personal property. Norris has years of mechanical expertise; he began working on engines in high school, served as a diesel mechanic in the army and then joined Mutrux after years of experience at dealerships.

Working for a family owned business is important to Norris. “Small, locally owned businesses are the faces of every community,” he says. Rather than going with a chain conglomerate, trust a small business to provide the expert repairs you need — trust the face of automotive technicians.

MUTRUX AUTOMOTIVE | 2100 WEST ROLLINS ROAD, COLUMBIA, MO
573-445-3313 | MUTRUXAUTO.COM

