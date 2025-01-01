Inside Columbia

Search

Faces of Columbia 2025: The Face of Catering

By Inside Columbia
faces fougere

Whether you’re throwing a large party or hoping to impress a smaller gathering of guests, local catering is a great way to showcase the unique flavors of Columbia. However it’s important to go with a trustworthy option. Sara Fougere, owner of Sara Fougere Catering, is not only the face of catering, but the face of her company as well.

“I love food. I love feeding people, the process of acquiring the best ingredients, cooking new things, trying different techniques, and following food trends,” Fougere says. “My business is me. It carries my name and reputation and is how I am known in the community.”

As someone with a deep passion for sharing food and building creative menus for each client, Fougere is a master of the catering art.

“Food has always been my passion, and there is nothing I enjoy more than sharing my creations with others,” Fougere says.

Try a taste of homemade, handcrafted catering with the trusted, locally-rooted service from Sara Fougere Catering.

SARA FOUGERE CATERING | 212 E. GREEN MEADOWS ROAD, COLUMBIA, MO
573-999-1654 | SARAFOUGERECATERING.COM

872ac55e 2603 11f0 b932 0242ac120003

Subscribe & Follow

Facebook Instagram

Categories

Join our Newsletter

Subscribe

Follow us

Facebook Instagram

Contact

© 2025. All rights reserved.

Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer Communications logo

Sign up for our Newsletter

Stay in the know on all things Columbia with our enewsletters! From the local restaurant scene to business news and more, we’ve got a newsletter that fits your interests. With Inside Columbia in your back pocket, you’re sure to become a CoMo connoisseur in no time.

What are you waiting for? Sign up today!

Subscribe today or pick up a copy at BreakTime or Barnes & Noble. Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook and Instagram for additional content, videos and behind-the-scenes looks!

Inside Columbia: We’re more than just a magazine. We’re a city.

Inside Columbia logo