Faces of Columbia 2025: The Face of Catering

Whether you’re throwing a large party or hoping to impress a smaller gathering of guests, local catering is a great way to showcase the unique flavors of Columbia. However it’s important to go with a trustworthy option. Sara Fougere, owner of Sara Fougere Catering, is not only the face of catering, but the face of her company as well.

“I love food. I love feeding people, the process of acquiring the best ingredients, cooking new things, trying different techniques, and following food trends,” Fougere says. “My business is me. It carries my name and reputation and is how I am known in the community.”

As someone with a deep passion for sharing food and building creative menus for each client, Fougere is a master of the catering art.

“Food has always been my passion, and there is nothing I enjoy more than sharing my creations with others,” Fougere says.

Try a taste of homemade, handcrafted catering with the trusted, locally-rooted service from Sara Fougere Catering.

SARA FOUGERE CATERING | 212 E. GREEN MEADOWS ROAD, COLUMBIA, MO

573-999-1654 | SARAFOUGERECATERING.COM