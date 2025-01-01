Faces of Columbia 2025: The Face of Civil Engineering

Ellen Woltjen, PE, a Project Engineer on McClure’s Water team, pursued her passion for sustainability after earning a degree in bioengineering with an emphasis in the environmental field. She is proud to be part of a team at McClure that shares her commitment to keeping Columbia sustainable by protecting Missouri’s natural resources.

Since joining McClure, Woltjen has earned her Professional Engineer license and has designed projects that have a positive impact on the community. “McClure has a vision of making lives better,” Woltjen says. “My team members and I are always looking for ways we can enhance the communities we serve.”

Water quality is essential to our health and environment. As Columbia’s population continues to grow, McClure is focused on developing sustainable, cost-effective and healthy water system solutions. Woltjen and her team are your trusted water resource recovery experts, ensuring that our water is always treated properly and communities are protected.

McClure partners with clients to explore their options, navigate regulations, and deliver high-quality solutions. With a dedication to building relationships for success and making lives better, McClure continues to be a reliable and forward-thinking leader in civil engineering.

