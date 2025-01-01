Faces of Columbia 2025: The Face of Community Banking

Banking is more than just handling money — it’s about building trust, fostering relationships and empowering financial growth. Scott Nelson, First Midwest Bank vice president, has been with the company for over 12 years. He enjoys helping people and being around people. “Banking is a great way to do just that,” he says.

First Midwest Bank has deep roots in Missouri, helping local communities thrive since 1964. The company came to Columbia 15 years ago. “We have now grown to two locations with a great staff and facilities,” Nelson says.

Columbia is the perfect location for Nelson to continue his career in helping people through their banking needs. “Columbia feels like a big small town, which really reminds me of my roots,” he says. “The people are very friendly and I look forward to seeing the continued growth of Como.”

Beyond his role as vice president, Nelson enjoys spending time with his family. “Both of my daughters live in Columbia and I have a 4-year-old grandson,” he says. “My wife and I also enjoy hiking, biking and our church activities.”

FIRST MIDWEST BANK | 1411 GRINDSTONE PLAZA DRIVE, COLUMBIA, MO

573-442-9900 | ONEMIDWEST.COM