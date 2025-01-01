Faces of Columbia 2025: The Face of Counseling

Starting counseling can be a major step forward in one’s life. When you begin this process, finding a therapist you can trust may seem daunting. It’s important to evaluate where you are mentally in the present moment, as well as where you hope to be in the future to help you find the right group of clinicians to work with.

Since 2017, Providence Counseling Center has had the honor of providing therapy to their clients and helping them take steps towards achieving their mental health goals. Melynda Larkin opened Providence Counseling Center eight years ago and this year she welcomed Rebecca Wallace as a partner. PCC has a focus on providing Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy, along with other modalities, such as Person-Centered, Existential and Narrative Therapy. PCC prides itself on being among a growing number of successful counseling practices in Columbia.

The team of clinicians at PCC is committed to building strong, dynamic relationships with each client that allows them to make positive steps toward their goals. The staff works to help potential clients find the therapist that is the best fit for their needs. The clinicians at PCC primarily focus on individual therapy. Each clinician specializes in different areas and age ranges, and focuses on creating an atmosphere that feels safe and empathetic to allow clients to reach their fullest potential.

PCC wants to grow the services offered to the Columbia community. In late 2023, PCC was able to welcome a full-time psychologist who provides adult ADHD and diagnostic testing at the clinic. The team at PCC is hopeful to continue to support mental health by working with provisionally licensed clinicians, helping the field grow.

Larkin and Wallace strive to keep the clinic warm and welcoming for both clients and clinicians. Both have felt the support and commitment the community has for mental health during their time working at Columbia Public Schools, as well as in the therapeutic setting. Melynda, Rebecca and the rest of the team are proud to be a part of the Columbia community and are excited to see what the future brings.

Providence Counseling Center continues to be a place where people have the opportunity to grow. While starting therapy may be an intimidating step, it is just that: a step. Choosing to begin counseling can feel safe when you are working with a trustworthy team like Providence Counseling Center.

PROVIDENCE COUNSELING CENTER | 207 PEACH WAY, SUITE 110, COLUMBIA, MO

573-777-8775 | PROVIDENCECOUNSELINGCENTER.COM