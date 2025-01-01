Faces of Columbia 2025: The Face of Fertility

For over two decades, the team at Arbor Fertility™ has been supporting the families of Columbia and MidMissouri in their dream of becoming parents. Founded by Shvetha Zarek, M.D., FACOG, a board-certified reproductive endocrinologist, the mission of Arbor Fertility is to provide the best affordability in the region with continued excellence in patient care and success.

A Castle Connolly, Best of Missouri Life Top Doctor and former Director of IVF at MU Reproductive Health and Fertility Center, Dr. Zarek founded Arbor Fertility™ to provide a pathway to have a substantial impact in decreasing the cost of fertility care to promote accessibility.

Arbor Fertility™ was established on the belief that high-quality care does not have to come with high-level intervention and high cost. Dr. Zarek says she is most proud of the clinic’s growth and the strength of the patients. “Our patients trust us with one of the most important journeys of their lives, and seeing their resilience and joy when they finally hold their child is the greatest reward,” she says. “None of this would be possible without our team’s unwavering commitment.”

ARBOR FERTILITY | 3600 I-70 DRIVE SE, SUITE F, COLUMBIA MO

314-806-BABY (2229) | ARBOR-FERTILITY.COM