Faces of Columbia 2025: The Face of Healthy Smiles

The experts at Clarity Dental know a healthy smile looking back at you in the mirror can instill confidence and boost self-esteem. Feeling confident in your smile can make the difference between wanting to put yourself out there or staying in your comfort zone.

The Clarity Dental team, including Sabrina Ealy, clinic manager and dental hygienist; Dr. Aleena Hilger, dentist; and Dr. Matthew Buswell, dentist, are committed to helping Columbia achieve healthy smiles with patient-centered, affordable and accessible care.

“Even though we focus on oral health, our team keeps whole-person care front of mind. We know how powerful a healthy, pain-free smile can be,” Ealy says.

Poor oral health can impact a person’s eating, speech and self-esteem, which can lead to reduced social interaction. Clarity Dental is here for the whole family, offering simple and deep cleanings, preventive exams, oral home care products and recommendations plus dentures, partials and crowns. When dental care is neglected, seeking care can be demotivating or embarrassing. The Clarity Dental team encourages patients to forget about stigma and seek treatment, as oral care is as important as taking care of any other part of your body.

“Dental hygiene goes past your teeth. The mouth is the gateway to your well-being. The bacteria in your mouth can be traced to other parts of your body, including your brain, bloodstream and heart, to name a few,” Ealy says.

Clarity Dental encourages forming positive dental habits and associations early. The clinic sees patients of any age, including infants. The team recommends children start early or when they get their first tooth to review good brushing habits, cavity prevention and building trust with a dentist.

“We love seeing kids in the clinic so they can start their care early. It makes a huge difference in the health of their teeth and the likelihood of them developing healthy dental habits,” Ealy says.

Clarity Dental’s modern, comfortable and family-friendly clinic is open to everyone in the Columbia community. The clinic accepts Medicaid for adults and children as well as self-pay patients. An income based sliding fee scale is available for those who need it. Qualifying low-income patients can receive exams for as low as $50 and extractions as low as $30 per tooth.

CLARITY DENTAL | 3407 BERRYWOOD DRIVE, COLUMBIA, MO

573-449-0045 | CLARITY-HEALTHCARE.ORG/DENTAL