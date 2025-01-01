Inside Columbia

Search

Faces of Columbia 2025: The Face of Home Remodeling

By Inside Columbia
faces new beginnings

For over eight years, New Beginnings Construction & Remodeling has served the mid-Missouri area by providing customers with high-quality, long-lasting results. For owner Nathan Goen, construction is something he has always been good at. “I’m passionate about it,” he says. “It’s very rewarding, transforming people’s spaces or homes into exactly what they want or need.”

New Beginnings started with Goen and his wife working together on evenings and weekends to build their customer list and reputation, doing side jobs while working full time. Now, it has grown to have several employees and partners as the premier remodeling company in Columbia. “We have always had the resources to handle any remodeling project, no matter the size,” he says. “We also keep on top of current trends and designs and listen to feedback.”

For Goen, the goal is to continue expanding, providing good-paying jobs and much-needed services to midMissouri residents. “We really hope to continue to serve and help even more people in our community,” he says. “It’s quite rewarding to drive through town and see where we have worked or built.”

NEW BEGINNINGS CONSTRUCTION & REMODELING | 2100 E. BROADWAY, SUITE 136, COLUMBIA, MO
573-301-8010 | NBCCOMO.COM

872ac55e 2603 11f0 b932 0242ac120003

Subscribe & Follow

Facebook Instagram

Categories

Join our Newsletter

Subscribe

Follow us

Facebook Instagram

Contact

© 2025. All rights reserved.

Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer Communications logo

Sign up for our Newsletter

Stay in the know on all things Columbia with our enewsletters! From the local restaurant scene to business news and more, we’ve got a newsletter that fits your interests. With Inside Columbia in your back pocket, you’re sure to become a CoMo connoisseur in no time.

What are you waiting for? Sign up today!

Subscribe today or pick up a copy at BreakTime or Barnes & Noble. Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook and Instagram for additional content, videos and behind-the-scenes looks!

Inside Columbia: We’re more than just a magazine. We’re a city.

Inside Columbia logo