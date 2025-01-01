Inside Columbia

Search

Faces of Columbia 2025: The Face of Landscaping

By Inside Columbia

With summer just around the corner, you want your lawn in tip-top shape. Taking care of our lawns keeps Columbia looking fresh, so go with a local landscaping company who’s dedicated to making our community beautiful. CIM Exteriors wants to take your outdoor space from the idea stage all the way to the final product. As an all in one exteriors company, CIM provides design, installation, hardscaping, sod installation and so much more.

Founder Bryce Clark began the business with a single truck and no equipment. Now, CIM Exteriors has expanded to a large, fully equipped crew that is well-prepared to make your landscaping goals a reality. CIM Exteriors not only perfects each client’s outdoor space, but fits your lawn to your unique goals.

Instead of corporate chains that may offer cookie-cutter solutions to your landscaping needs, CIM Exteriors understands each client’s vision and customizes a plan for you. Whether you’re requesting the patio of your dreams or installing greenery, Clark and his crew will get you there. Prepare for summertime with CIM Exteriors, the trusted face of landscaping with roots in the community.

CIM EXTERIORS | 573-424-7915 | CIMEXTERIORS.COM

872ac55e 2603 11f0 b932 0242ac120003

Subscribe & Follow

Facebook Instagram

Categories

Join our Newsletter

Subscribe

Follow us

Facebook Instagram

Contact

© 2025. All rights reserved.

Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer Communications logo

Sign up for our Newsletter

Stay in the know on all things Columbia with our enewsletters! From the local restaurant scene to business news and more, we’ve got a newsletter that fits your interests. With Inside Columbia in your back pocket, you’re sure to become a CoMo connoisseur in no time.

What are you waiting for? Sign up today!

Subscribe today or pick up a copy at BreakTime or Barnes & Noble. Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook and Instagram for additional content, videos and behind-the-scenes looks!

Inside Columbia: We’re more than just a magazine. We’re a city.

Inside Columbia logo