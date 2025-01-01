Faces of Columbia 2025: The Face of Real Estate

A trusted family in mid-Missouri real estate spanning two generations, the Arey brokerage is proud to celebrate its evolution from “Tracy Arey Real Estate” to “Arey Real Estate.” In 1989, Tracy Arey entered the real estate industry, beginning his career on a path that would include real estate, construction and development. Eventually, his wife, Beth, and their son, Bennett, joined the family brokerage. Today Arey Real Estate continues to operate with the same founding principles: loyalty, responsiveness and professionalism.

With over 25 years of experience, Beth Arey has navigated nearly every real estate scenario, with her primary focus on taking care of her clients. Prior to working in real estate, Beth was a teacher in Columbia and found herself ingrained within the community. She fell in love with our special city and the families that reside here. Beth has always been a fierce advocate and firmly believes in going the extra mile for her clients. Together, Beth and Tracy have four children and five grandchildren. Outside of real estate, Beth is an avid golfer, a voracious reader, a Chiefs fan and loves spending time with friends.

Born and raised in Columbia, Bennett Arey was always a True Son, long before his days at the University of Missouri. Bennett quickly realized how much he enjoyed helping those around him — whether relocating to Columbia, finding the house in which to raise your family or navigating opportunities with investors. Bennett prides himself on placing buyers in homes he would be proud to sell for them one day; he feels that he “wins” when his clients win. Married to his high school sweetheart, Alexis, they live in Columbia with their two daughters. Outside of life as a dad and realtor, Bennett enjoys hanging out with friends, fishing, hunting and enjoying local restaurants.

Arey Real Estate specializes in the mid-Missouri market, working with buyers and sellers, specifically those who are new to the area or looking to take the next step in homeownership by building their own home. Learn more about Arey Real Estate and download their free Buyer’s Guide by visiting areyrealestate.com or @sellingcomo on Instagram.

AREY REAL ESTATE | 573-876-7754 | BETH: 573-489-7146 BENNETT: 573-489-1746 | AREYREALESTATE.COM