Faces of Columbia 2025: The Face of Women’s Health

At Reclaim Chiropractic, their impressive team of doctors are united under the common goal of expanding holistic health for women. Reclaim can treat any individual of any age, but has a focus on female patients throughout various stages of life, whether it be pregnancy, postpartum or aging. Doctors Kelli Winarski and Alisha Squires, along with Raven Curd, office manager, have a deep understanding of the unique challenges women face through life.

“We know what it’s like to put ourselves last and what it takes to reclaim our health, our energy and our joy,” Winarksi says. “Our passion is helping women reconnect with movement, nourishing food and mental wellness — not just to survive, but to truly love life again. We care for men too, but walking alongside women as they rediscover their strength? That’s our calling.”

Reclaim honors a family model and offers care to any client, but emphasizes that women cannot be limited to the conventional medical model. They need care that leaves them empowered and informed.

Reclaim values extending care to the community, doing so by growing rapidly to include additional wellness services. They aim to treat the whole person, not just the symptoms. This goes beyond the four walls of the clinic. Reclaim stays connected to the community with their Inner Circle and ongoing outreach. They partner with local food and wellness businesses monthly to discuss expanding wellness and to learn something new about the industry.

“We’re simply responding to what people already know,” Squires says. “True wellness makes sense and we’re here to make it more accessible than ever.”

If you’re experiencing pain, whether it be headaches, digestive disorders or need relief during your pregnancy or postpartum, go with the business that prioritizes the needs of women. Reclaim offers healing that lasts beyond the typical band-aid solutions for menstrual pain, arthritis, back pain and more. Just a few of the benefits reported from satisfied clients are improved sleep, more energy and better motion.

“We believe that motherhood and womanhood don’t have to compete,” Curd says. “You can nurture your family and yourself, and we’re here to help you do both beautifully.”

The team at Reclaim Chiropractic say it heals them from the epidemic of always putting themselves last. Chiropractic and natural health give women the path to live intentionally. It’s in the name — reclaim your health by conquering pain at Reclaim Chiropractic, the face of women’s health care.

RECLAIM CHIROPRACTIC | 1550 E. GREEN MEADOWS ROAD, SUITE 101, COLUMBIA, MO

573-443-5900 | RECLAIMCHIRO.COM