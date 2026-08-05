Women to Watch 2026: Ally Holliday

Ally Holliday was a little intimidated at first when she took on the marketing and sales at Legacy Woods. She was eager to get advice from fellow realtors and knew her marketing background would give her a fresh perspective — but knew making sales for a brand-new 55-plus community in Columbia would be a challenge. Now, Holliday encourages women who are curious about real estate to jump into the challenges. “I would tell other women, and my younger self, not to wait until you feel completely ready,” she says. “Some of the biggest opportunities in my career came from saying ‘yes’ before I had everything figured out. You learn so much by doing. Confidence comes from experience, not the other way around.”

To Holliday, real estate is a natural fit; she grew up in a family of property developers and finds inspiration from their drive and perseverance in the real estate field. Holliday says watching her mother build a successful career while raising a family showed what hard work, professionalism and resilience looks like.

“She taught me the importance of connecting with people, communicating with confidence, and always following through on your commitments,” Holliday says. “I’ve carried those lessons with me throughout my career, from marketing to real estate.”

One of Holliday’s favorite aspects of the real estate world is that no two days are ever the same. Whether she’s helping a first-time buyer, marketing luxury homes or bringing communities like Legacy Farms and Legacy Woods to life, Holliday is able to blend lifelong industry knowledge and passion with the creativity and strategy that stem from her background in marketing. Above all, the most rewarding part of Holliday’s job is helping people find a home where they can spend the next chapter of their lives.

Legacy Woods | Weichert, Realtors

House of Brokers

2300 Crabapple Lane

legacywoodscolumbia.com

573-864-4990