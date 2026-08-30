Women to Watch 2026: Chloe Loughridge

Chloe Loughridge with Midway Golf and Games has had a passion for hospitality since she was young. As a self-described foodie and people-person, hospitality was an obvious choice for Loughridge to thrive. Her passion for hospitality grew into a love for events. From that point forward, she worked at various venues, from corporate events and fundraisers to receptions and private dinners, to learn everything she can about the event industry. Loughridge started her own company in 2018, but made a change after her second child. This was how she became the event manager at Midway Golf and Games, taking on a more flexible role where she can pursue her passion for events.

For Loughridge, the most rewarding part of the role is seeing smiles not only on the faces of the kids who enjoy Midway, but also the adults. “Midway Golf and Games is a place for fun,” she says. “It’s a place where we can all be ‘kids’ and enjoy the games.”

Loughridge consistently strives to make sure Midway’s events are not only fun, but exceed the guests’ expectations. Beyond making sure the food and drinks are enjoyable, she ensures that guests leave remembering how great their experience was — and wanting to return for another. From the moment guests walk through the front door, Loughridge’s goal is to provide the joy that makes Midway a favored destination for fun in Columbia.

As a Woman to Watch, Loughridge’s advice to women interested in the event-planning field is to find their passion and follow it. It’s never too late to make a career change.

“Pave your own path in the industry you love,” she says. “Learn the things you like, love or hate, and adjust your path accordingly. It’s never too late to be happy in your career. Being happy in your career enhances your happiness everywhere else!”

Midway Golf and Games

5500 W. Van Horn Tavern Road

midwaygolfgames.com

573-397-5272