Women to Watch 2026: Christina Hartman

Christina Hartman has worked in information technology since 2008. She progressed through several roles in end-user support, systems analysis, project management, risk assessment, compliance, security leadership and more. Each role helped her understand a different piece of the same challenge: technology is complex and people responsible need clear, practical guidance.

Cybersecurity was always a piece of Hartman’s work, but it turned into a full-time calling when she participated in the remediation of a ransomware incident. Seeing the human consequences of cybersecurity inspired her to be a part of something larger than the technology herself. She founded banSHEE Cybersecurity in 2024, which then evolved to Pathika Information Security, with a goal to make security less fear-driven and more empowering.

Hartman understands that cybersecurity is rarely the only responsibility on a client’s desk, so her role is not to add tasks, but to make them simpler. She helps clients identify what matters most and establishes a practical path for security. Hartman also knows how overwhelming or scary cybersecurity measures may be — no one wants to have their information stolen or to see their business hurt by malware or viruses. But Hartman puts minds at ease by translating the complexity and enforcing security measures that help clients move forward with confidence.

“Ultimately, the most meaningful part is knowing that the work protects more than technology,” Hartman says. “Behind every system and piece of data are real people: identities, livelihoods, businesses and communities. Helping an organization protect those people while becoming stronger and more confident is what makes the work worthwhile.”

Hartman is inspired by her colleagues who are always willing to both educate and learn. Their combination of confidence and humility shapes how Hartman wants to lead: with curiosity and an eagerness to improve every day. Inspiration doesn’t only come from people with prominent titles or public recognition. It often comes from someone solving a problem, advocating for another person or refusing to give up when the work is difficult — that’s what success and accomplishment means to Hartman.

“Accomplishment isn’t always about completing the biggest project or earning the highest credential,” she says. “Sometimes, it’s about remaining curious long enough to uncover a strength others have overlooked, or helping create the conditions for that person and the team to succeed.”

As a woman in technology, Hartman knows how it feels to be underestimated. But rather than letting that push her out, it strengthened her commitment to making opportunities in cybersecurity for women and others whose perspectives have historically been excluded. To women entering technology, she advises them to stay curious, find sponsors, utilize empathy and know that being underestimated does not mean you are unprepared or unworthy.

“Your path does not have to look like anyone else’s,” Hartman says. “You do not need to see the entire road before taking the first step. You only need the courage to begin and the confidence to know you belong on the journey. Pathika’s commitment to creating pathways for women and underrepresented professionals grows directly from that belief.”

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