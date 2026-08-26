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Women to Watch 2026: Jaclyn Rogers

By Inside Columbia
26

Jaclyn Rogers took a leap into the construction and painting industry in 2022, and has kept up the momentum ever since. 

Coming into the industry without prior paint or construction knowledge was a challenge, but it pushed Rogers to learn, grow and become stronger in her role. Now, she is an invaluable member of the team at Ai Painting Plus, bringing camaraderie, leadership, positivity and grit to both the business and the client. She guides each client through the process, educates them when needed and makes sure they feel confident from start to finish. 

“Seeing a client feel genuinely happy and proud of the end result is one of the best rewards of my job,” Rogers says. “Joy is contagious and when we create that feeling, it opens the door for more connections, opportunities and meaningful relationships.” 

Outside of building trust with clients, Rogers has also taken on leadership roles that aren’t commonly seen among women in the construction and painting industry. She says she is inspired by women who show up with confidence, create momentum and prove that leadership can be powerful, compassionate and authentic all at once. 

Rogers is also beginning her journey as Women’s Network Chair this year. The theme she decided for the network is “Momentum Matters,” because every step forward, no matter how small, creates energy and lasting impact. Rogers encourages women in the painting and construction industry to never give up on that momentum and to never be afraid to learn. “The advice I would give to young women wanting to start in this field is to be willing to learn, ask questions and break down barriers that make you feel like you have to know everything right away,” she says. “Represent yourself well, put the ‘why’ behind the brand and keep showing up as the expert you are becoming.” 

Ai Painting Plus
6991 S. Sinclair Road
aipaintingplus.com
573-529-2128

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