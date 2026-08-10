Women to Watch 2026: Janene Hillbrick, Sabreena Anowar & Rama

Hillbrick’s career as a massage therapist began 30 years ago. She completed massage school at the Moscow School of Massage, alongside receiving an undergraduate degree at the University of Idaho. While attending the Moscow School of Massage, an inspiring instructor opened Hillbrick’s eyes to structural massage therapy — a subset of clinical massage that focuses on connective tissue rather than only the joints themselves — and she never looked back.

Now, Hillbrick owns Sun Structural Massage, LLC, right beside Sabu’s Books, which she co-owns with Sabreena Anowar and, of course, Rama the cat. Combining her love of structural massage with her love of reading and relaxation is one of the best parts of the job, apart from helping people.

“Helping others is the most rewarding part of my job,” Hillbrick says. “Knowing that I have knowledge and expertise that could help my client have less pain than they did yesterday, without the use of medication, is just tremendous. Being able to pass my wisdom on to others, clients, colleagues and aspiring massage therapists — there’s nothing greater than that.”

Hillbrick has continued her education, taking courses to better her knowledge and skills as a massage therapist. She cites mentors, teachers, instructors and fellow massage therapists as driving her desire to improve and pass on her knowledge.

To inspire the next generation of massage therapists, Hillbrick has also started a massage mentorship. She wants aspiring students to have the same “lightbulb moment” she did, saying a great mentor can make all the difference. Hillbrick’s own “lightbulb moment” came from Dr. Jim Jecmen, where she was taught how to feel the rhythm produced by a client’s craniosacral system. “It can be a very subtle sensation and easy to miss,” Hillbrick says. “Up until this class, I had not been able to feel it. But as I sat there, under his tutelage, it was as if a lightbulb went off and I could suddenly feel that rhythm! With that new awareness, I have been able to feel and sense tension in my clients’ bodies in a more microscopic way which allows for a much more profound release of that tension.”

With her mentorship program, Hillbrick offers a balanced curriculum emphasizing a deep understanding of the structure, mechanics and function of the human body. Her student massage clinic will start up this fall; Hillbrick says she hopes Rama and the bookstore will provide mentees with a unique atmosphere.

Between owning Sun Structural Massage, LLC, mentoring and co-owning Sabu’s Books with Anowar, Hillbrick says her family keeps her motivated. “My family is my biggest inspiration,” she says. “Sabreena, Eliana and Rachel, along with my dad, stepmom, my sisters and their families. They are the reason I want to be better today than I was yesterday.”

For women interested in joining the field of massage therapy, Hillbrick’s advice is to, “learn everything you can, but find a way to be great at something.”

Sun Structural Massage, LLC

4603 John Garry Drive, #13

sunstructuralmassage.com

573-999-0451

Sabu’s Books

4603 John Garry Drive, #12

sabusbooks.com

573-292-9788