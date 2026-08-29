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Women to Watch 2026: Kari Vogt

By Inside Columbia
29

Kari Vogt has always had a soft spot for seniors. Her close bond with her grandparents inspired her career as a Medicare insurance agent, working closely with the senior demographic to give them simple, clear and personal explanations of their options. 

In her financial planning background, Vogt often saw older clients become overwhelmed by the process of aging into Medicare. She says the process can be confusing, especially when seniors are bombarded with advertising and are feeling unsure of what to believe. When they are feeling lost, Vogt directs them on the best possible path. Coverage looks different for everyone; Vogt wants to remind readers that Medicare isn’t one-size-fits-all.

“Medicare is very individualized and not everyone realizes that,” she says. “People may make mistakes when enrolling if they don’t do their due diligence in researching their options or meeting with a professional to do so.” 

Established in 1975, Senior Benefit Services makes the process easy. Beyond that, help from Senior Benefit Services is free — Vogt and her fellow agents are paid by the insurance companies, not the clients. This way, clients leave feeling confident in their enrollment without having to break the bank, even as the Senior Benefit Services team continues their work with year-round guidance and annual reviews.

Vogt is also a Registered Social Security Analyst after receiving the credential in 2022, which allows her to answer clients’ social security concerns alongside their Medicare questions. Vogt says helping her clients remain informed is the most rewarding part of her job and her two daughters are her biggest inspiration. 

“They motivate me to set a good example by working hard, staying patient and always leading with kindness,” she says. “My family is what encourages me to be present and grateful for every day that we are given!” 

Senior Benefit Services
3806 Buttonwood Drive, Suite 103
sbsteam.net/karivogt
573-825-2747

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