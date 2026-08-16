Women to Watch 2026: Karri Ball

Karri Ball spent over a decade as a certified public accountant before trading balance sheets for something harder to reconcile: the human body’s own clues. It started when Ball was experiencing consistent fatigue, skin flare-ups and digestive symptoms despite doing everything right with consistent exercise and a clean diet. Every doctor’s visit ended the same way; she was given something to manage her symptoms and told ‘everything looks normal.’

“As a numbers person, I couldn’t accept that,” Ball says. “I clearly didn’t feel normal. I started researching, studying and asking deeper questions. The more I learned, the more I realized that the body, much like a balance sheet, leaves clues. That journey eventually led me out of corporate accounting and into functional nutrition.”

Now, Ball puts her analytical skills to work as a functional nutritional therapy practitioner, getting to the root of health issues that often go undetected in standard labs. If you’ve been told your labs are ‘normal’ but you’re still dealing with fatigue, bloating or brain fog, Ball wants to work with you.

Where Ball makes a real difference is her use of optimal range labs, which show patterns of dysfunction years before they’d show up as a diagnosis. Ball’s functional nutritional therapy is all about prevention, not waiting until something’s wrong.

“In many ways, I still do the same work I did as an accountant,” Ball says. “I solve problems by following the clues. The difference is that now, instead of balancing financial statements, I help women balance their health.”

What if your labs could tell you how your body is really functioning, not just whether the numbers fall in a ‘normal’ range? Ball’s approach identifies patterns of dysfunction early, so they can be addressed, not just watched. She’s helping women finally feel normal again, not just be told they are.

Karri Ball Nutritional Therapy

nutritionaltherapywithkarri.com

573-673-3689