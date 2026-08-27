Women to Watch 2026: Valerie Ninichuck

The most rewarding part of being an insurance agent is helping clients help protect what matters to them. The ability to give people peace of mind that their most valued possessions and the life they’ve built around them are safeguarded is what drives Valerie Ninichuck to persist in her career.

Ninichuck decided to pursue this career when she saw the positive impact insurance agents can have on their clients’ lives. She achieved her contract after two years of long hours, continuous learning and hard work, and now runs her own agency where the focus is always on earning the trust of her clients and providing informed, clear coverage.

When Ninichuck meets a client, she knows some may initially hear insurance information that is intended to educate and protect through a “sales filter.” She dismantles that filter by focusing on clarity and helping clients understand how planning fits into their lives not as a transaction, but as preparation.

“Earning (a client’s) trust is never automatic and that’s what makes it meaningful,” Ninichuck says. “I took the time to understand our policies thoroughly so I could confidently educate clients and help them make informed decisions.”

As a Woman to Watch, Ninichuck tells other women who want to get into the insurance field to be confident in who they are and what they bring to the table. She advises that making an effort to understand your products and committing to ongoing education are what builds trust with clients. And to insurance agents just starting out, she says rejection is a normal part of the climb.

“Don’t take rejection personally,” Ninichuck says. “It’s part of the process, not a reflection of your worth. And above all, always do what is best for the client, even when it’s not the easiest or most profitable option.”

Valerie Ninichuck, Shelter Insurance

1729 W. Broadway, Suite 8

shelterinsurance.com/vninichuck

573-615-4090