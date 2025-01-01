Long-Held Memorial Day Parade Returns to Columbia

Photo by L.G. Patterson

What: Gold Star Memorial Day Parade

Where: Downtown Columbia

When: May 26, 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

Website: comogoldstarparade.org

Sherry Wyatt says she always considered herself patriotic, but the word took on a new meaning in July of 2012.

Wyatt is a retired nurse and mother of two Eagle Scouts. Her older son, Sterling Wyatt, told her he felt a need to do something meaningful by serving his country in the army. When Sterling was deployed to Afghanistan, Wyatt says she had a sinking feeling she would never see her son again.

U.S. Army Specialist Sterling Wyatt was killed in action in 2012. He was only 21 years old when Sherry Wyatt and her husband Randy became Gold Star Parents. Wyatt says she was shellshocked and gutted when she received the news every parent fears most. The Columbia community did what it does best, however, and rallied behind the family through their grief.

The Wyatt family’s neighborhood was lined with American flags upon their return home from Dover, Delaware, where Sterling’s angel flight landed. Homemade meals and other tokens of help appeared on their doorstep with unwavering support from the town. But that isn’t where the community’s support ended.

When Wyatt and her husband heard the news that the Westboro Baptist Church was planning to protest their son’s funeral, the dread was palpable. The Westboro Baptist Church, based in Topeka, is known infamously for its harsh protests against funerals for fallen soldiers. But in the 104-degree July heat, over 10,000 Columbians dressed in red formed a wall of protection, barricading Sterling’s loved ones from the hateful picketers outside of his memorial service.

“This is what the community does for one of our own,” Wyatt says. To this day, Columbia residents Wyatt doesn’t recognize will introduce themselves — whether it be at the grocery store or a community gathering — as members of the “Red Wall” of support that went viral for its unwavering support.

In fact, Columbians taking a stand against the protestors at Sterling’s funeral garnered so much attention that the family was invited on the Anderson Cooper Show. Sherry Wyatt spoke directly to Libby Phelps, the granddaughter of the organization’s founder who left the church that year.

“The first thing in my heart was, how could they?” Wyatt said to Phelps. “Our son died to ensure freedom of assembly … freedom of speech.”

The Wyatts continue to keep Sterling’s story — after his memorial earned national attention — alive in our community. The Columbia Post Office was renamed for Sterling, Old 63 Park was renamed Wyatt Park and the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station was also dedicated in his honor. However, Wyatt felt the need to repay the support the community has so strongly given to her family.

Columbia’s longstanding Memorial Day parade has not marched the length of Broadway since 2019 when Mary Posner, the driving force behind the event, passed away. When years passed without a parade, Wyatt found herself wondering, “Why don’t they do something about this?” She then realized “they” meant herself.

Wyatt immediately went to work bringing the Memorial Day Parade back to Columbia. For 31 years, the city honored the military with the Salute to the Veterans Parade. Wyatt pitched changing the name to the Gold Star Memorial Day Parade, as families become Gold Star Families when they lose a relative in service. Parents like Sherry and Randy humbly wear the Gold Star emblem with solemn pride to honor their hero. There is an important distinction between Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day: Memorial Day is to honor fallen soldiers specifically.

“I don’t want our sons’ and daughters’ sacrifices to be forgotten, or the price we pay for our freedom,” Wyatt says. “In bringing this important community parade back, my family and I hope to return some of the support the community has shown us.”

She assembled a diverse board to advise her on plans for the parade with the goal to carry on the tradition of the parade for generations to come. Along with that, Wyatt established a non-profit organization to fund the parade and ensure success for the future.

The parade will kick off at 10 a.m. with the traditional march down Broadway. There will be special seating for veterans and those with disabilities to keep the event accessible and welcoming. The parade will conclude with a solemn wreath-laying at the courthouse.

While the parade will keep the jubilant patriotism it has in years past, there will be a balance between celebration and respect for those who gave their lives. In planning the event and establishing the non-profit, Wyatt has had to jump through endless hoops and red tape. It is intense work, but Wyatt is eager to bring the community together again.

“This is my passion,” Wyatt says. “Give me a mic and an audience. This is a project of the heart. I was not going to allow another Memorial Day to pass without honoring the heroes of our country.”

While the parade will be of a celebratory nature, it is also intended to remember, honor and recognize those who laid down their lives. As the driving force behind the parade, Wyatt ensures that her son, along with many other Columbians who lost their lives in service, are properly recognized for their service.

The people of our city are known for showing up and showing out. Whether they were members of the red wall that blocked picketers from Sterling’s funeral or those who stepped up in other ways for the Wyatts, Columbia citizens have a rich history of taking a stand for our own. At a time when we may feel divided, Wyatt hopes this is a unifying event for the city.

The parade is still in need of entrants, volunteers and sponsors. Learn how to get involved at comogoldstarparade.org. For those looking to sponsor the event, there are five levels of support, just as the Gold Star has five points. Smaller donations put sponsors at the American and Patriot Levels, while more generous donations put sponsors at the Blue, Silver and Gold Star Levels. Let’s continue doing what Columbia historically does best and come together as a city of stars.