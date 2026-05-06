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Tellers Gallery and Bar Celebrates 28 Year Anniversary

By Inside Columbia

Since 1998, Tellers has been the go-to spot to admire local art and delight your tastebuds with their new-American sandwiches, wraps and entrees. Their bar has seen countless late nights and memories made, and the downtown hotspot shows no signs of slowing down.

This weekend, the kitchen is open until 10 p.m. and the bar’s serving “all night.” Their dinner special will be a pasta primavera, which they suggest pairing with a crisp glass of wine or their lavender lemonade cocktail.

Photo by Tellers Gallery and Bar on Instagram.

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