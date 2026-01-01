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Active & Aging Fair This Month

By Bailey Rizzo
old,people,,fitness,or,laugh,in,park,with,hug,,retirement

The Active & Aging Health Resource Fair, brought to you by Services for Independent Living, is coming up!

On September 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the MU Health Care Pavilion (1701 W. Ash St.), connect with local organizations and businesses dedicated to helping you lead an active and healthy lifestyle. Enjoy a day of education and information on living well at any age. 

Admission is free and the event is geared toward seniors age 55+, but is great for anyone who wants information to prepare for the future.

Interested in sponsoring the event? Click here.

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