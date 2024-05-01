Inside Columbia

Explore Cryotherapy in Columbia

By Jane Steinbrecher
shutterstock 2445532949 720

Give pain the cold shoulder. Cryotherapy, a wellness treatment used to ease muscle soreness and manage pain, was first introduced in the United States in 2009 to combat arthritis symptoms. But cryotherapy has gained popularity in the last decade as a method of pain relief, anti-aging and cortisol regulation. 

But what exactly is it? Cryotherapy, or “Cryo,” is a wellness treatment that involves subjecting your body to sub-zero temperatures. Patients enter a liquid nitrogen chamber for only a few minutes at temperatures as low as -200 degrees Fahrenheit. The goal of the cold is to reduce inflammation, which may positively impact your skin’s health and provide relief to muscle soreness. Cryo is advertised as a painless, fast alternative to ice baths and is popular among athletes. 

In Columbia, there is only one commercial establishment that provides cryotherapy. Element Cryotherapy opened in 2019 and has since been providing whole-body and localized treatments, along with IV hydration options and facials. Their pricing ranges from $40 to $50 per cryo session. If you’re interested in trying out cryotherapy as a wellness plan to combat inflammation or boost your mental health and relaxation, Element also has membership options. 

The Food and Drug Administration has not approved cryotherapy as a legitimate treatment for body ailments or mental health. Be sure to fully research the treatment before deciding if it’s right for you. 

Inside Columbia logo