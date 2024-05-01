Mental Health Management When Faced with a Breast Cancer Diagnosis

More than 360,000 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2024, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. This life-changing diagnosis impacts hundreds of thousands of lives directly and indirectly.

Along with physical challenges, breast cancer often brings mental health hardships for the patient and for their loved ones.

It is normal to feel stress, heartache and grief with a life-changing diagnosis such as breast cancer. It is normal and okay to feel anxious. You are not alone in your feelings. Some of the physical signs of stress and anxiety include changes in appetite, sleep disruption, muscle tension, tightness in the chest, racing heart rate, difficulty concentrating, diarrhea and feeling irritable.

This is the time to prioritize mental health. We’ve compiled some tips to help manage the mental side of a difficult diagnosis. Remember, you’re not alone.

Social Support

It’s common to worry about how to broach the news with friends, loved ones and extended family. As long as there is support from a few key people, it’s up to the patient who to tell and who not to disclose their diagnosis to.

Regular Exercise

Regular exercise can help clear your mind and reduce your stress levels. It doesn’t need to be intense; a walk with friends or yoga are highly effective ways to boost your mood and energy if you’re dealing with fatigue. Be sure to clear any exercise with your primary care provider beforehand.

Therapy

Individual therapy comes in many shapes to address the big changes happening in your life.

Group therapy can be more helpful than individual therapy for some, as there is a shared experience. Some people prefer one-on-one counseling. Others prefer counseling in a group setting.

‘It’s Okay to not be Okay’

While it’s important to work towards feeling better, it is equally important to pay respect to the feelings you’re experiencing today. We want to work towards better, not perfect. It is normal to feel a range of emotions and experience a different state of mental health in a challenging time. With a good support system and self-love, each day can become brighter than the last.