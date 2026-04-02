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Spring Screening at Boone Health

By Inside Columbia

Ache in your back you’ve been ignoring? Persistent migraines? Or just haven’t checked in on your heart health, A1C, blood pressure or been screened in a while? This Saturday, April 18, take care of all your important screenings in one place.

“We know that getting a screening can be tough to schedule when you’re juggling work and family schedules,” Danielle Atterberry, director of radiology at Boone Health says. “We felt that offering an opportunity to do this on a Saturday might help with that challenge. Additionally, partnering with our colleagues from Boone Health’s Community Wellness team gives us one more opportunity to offer some free screenings for skin cancer and heart health on the same day.”

On Spring Screening Day at Boone Health, visit the hospital from 8 a.m. to noon to check in with your health. Services include:

  • MRIs
  • CT scans
  • Mammograms
  • Lab work
  • Cardiac screenings
  • Free screenings fro skin cancer, heart health, blood pressure and A1C

Some screenings require a provider’s order and some are available on walk-in. Register and learn more here!

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