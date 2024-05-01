Staying Healthy During Cold & Flu Season

In an Instagram post, Hy-Vee dietitians advise six things to add to your diet for immune health.
- Zinc: Supports the development and function of immune cells. Found in foods like oysters, beef, pumpkin seeds and chickpeas.
- Vitamin C: Enhances the function of immune cells and helps protect against infections. Abundant in citrus fruits, bell peppers, strawberries and broccoli.
- Prebiotics: Help nourish and maintain a healthy gut. Foods such as bananas, apples, garlic, onions, asparagus, whole grains and functional beverages such as OLIPOP (a new kind of soda with the benefits of plant-based fiber that supports digestive health) are sources of prebiotics.
- Vitamin D: Regulates the immune system and helps reduce the risk of respiratory infections. Sources include fatty fish (salmon, mackerel), egg yolk, mushrooms, fortified dairy products and exposure to sunlight.
- Antioxidants: Helps protect cells from damage and support immune health. Found in fruits and vegetables, antioxidants like beta-carotene (found in carrots and sweet potatoes) and vitamin E (found in nuts, seeds and spinach).
- Water: Keeps you hydrated, maintains moist mucous membranes to trap pathogens, flushes out toxins and supports the lymphatic system, ensuring all cells function properly.