Photos by L.G Patterson

It’s time to reveal the Best of Columbia 2024 winners! You nominated and voted for your favorites, and after thousands of votes, the results are in.

The Best TV Personality winners relaxing outside at Tropical Liqueurs, the Gold winner for Best Happy Hour.

A heartfelt thank you to the wonderful Columbia community for helping us achieve a record number of votes for Best of Columbia, surpassing a total of 237,000 votes. The businesses behind the medals and our team cannot thank you enough for helping make Best of Columbia 2024 the best year yet. We are honored to be the source in Columbia where you can find the best of the best, and we truly couldn’t do it without you and the businesses that make Columbia so amazing.

That said, we now present the winners of Best of Columbia 2024!

Gold winner for Best Food Truck, Mr. Murphy’s Stuffed Potatoes serving the Gold winner for Best Realtor, Dustin March with Dustin March Real Estate LLC Brokered by EXP Realty.

Food & Drink

Best Barbecue

Gold: Como Smoke & Fire

Silver: Big Daddy’s BBQ

Bronze: D. Rowe’s Restaurant & Bar

Best Pizza

Gold: G&D Pizzaria

Silver: Shakespeare’s Pizza

Bronze: Pizza Tree

Best Burger

Gold: Just Jeff’s

Silver: Booches Billiard Hall

Bronze: Billiards on Broadway

Best Breakfast

Gold: Big Mama’s Cafe

Silver: Cafe Berlin

Bronze: The Broadway Diner

Best Mexican Restaurant

Gold: Las Margaritas

Silver: Delia’s Mexican Grill

Bronze: José Jalapeños

Best Local Ice Cream/Frozen Custard

Gold: Andy’s Frozen Custard

Silver: Sparky’s Homemade Ice Cream

Bronze: Randy’s Frozen Custard

Best Local Watering Hole

Gold: Logboat Brewing Co.

Silver: Flat Branch Pub & Brewing

Bronze: D&D Pub N Grub

Best Steak

Gold: CC’s City Broiler

Silver: G&D Steakhouse

Bronze: Murry’s

Best Outdoor Dining

Gold: Flat Branch Pub & Brewing

Silver: The Bistro at Les Bourgeois Vineyards

Bronze: Ozark Mountain Biscuit & Bar

Best Coffee

Gold: The Grind Coffee House

Silver: Lakota Coffee Co.

Bronze: Love Coffee

Best Food Truck

Gold: Mr. Murphy’s Stuffed Potatoes

Silver: Ozark Mountain Biscuit Co.

Bronze: Lily’s Cantina

Best Cocktail Menu

Gold: Barred Owl Butcher & Table

Silver: Flyover

Bronze: Son of a Gun

Best Vegetarian Options

Gold: Beet Box

Silver: Cafe Berlin

Bronze: Nourish Café & Market

Best Asian Restaurant

Gold: Jina Yoo’s Asian Bistro

Silver: House of Chow

Bronze: Bangkok Gardens

Best Margarita

Gold: Las Margaritas

Silver: Delia’s Mexican Grill

Bronze: Irene’s

The Gold winner for Best Fitness Instructor/Personal Trainer, Jenny Dewar, owner of Pure Barre Columbia, is taking a rest day near an array of pies from Peggy Jean’s Pies, the Gold winner for Best Dessert.

Best Dessert

Gold: Peggy Jean’s Pies

Silver: Batter Up Cupcakes

Bronze: Pie Bird Bake Shoppe

Best Place to Buy a Sandwich

Gold: Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe

Silver: Jersey Mike’s Subs

Bronze: The Old Neighborhood Cafe

Best New Restaurant

Gold: Irene’s

Silver: The Old Neighborhood Cafe

Bronze: Belly Market & Rotisserie

Best Happy Hour

Gold: Tropical Liqueurs

Silver: Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge

Bronze: Southside Pizza & Pub

People

Best Fitness Instructor

Gold: Jenny Dewar – Pure Barre Columbia

Silver: Laura Kitzi – Rho Engine Room

Bronze: Brandon Johnson – Change in Motion

Best Chef

Gold: Dustin Norem – CC’s City Broiler

Silver: Brian Brink – D. Rowe’s Restaurant & Bar

Bronze: Jina Yoo – Jina Yoo’s Asian Bistro

The Best Radio Personality Winners hanging out with the Blooms and Wishes truck, which won Gold for Best Florist in Columbia.

Best Radio Personality

Gold: Scotty – Clear 99

Silver: Hannah the Producer – 93.9 The Eagle

Bronze: Shags – 96.7 KCMQ

Best Local TV Personality

Gold: Matt Beckwith – KOMU 8 News

Silver: Meghan Drakas – ABC 17 News

Bronze: Beth Finello – KOMU 8 News

Best Volunteer/Community Influencer

Gold: Ashley Emel

Silver: Christina Byrd

Bronze: Melody Whitworth

Best Bartender

Gold: Max Bennett – D&D Pub N Grub

Silver: Mark Alexiou – Logboat Brewing Co.

Bronze: Jake Ryan – CC’s City Broiler

Best CEO

Gold: Steve Hotsenpiller – Steve’s Pest Control

Silver: Nathan Long – Veterans United Home Loans

Bronze: Mun Choi – University of Missouri System

Best Photographer

Gold: Holly J Greenup Photography

Silver: Casey Buckman Photography

Bronze: Schaefer Photography

Best Realtor

Gold: Dustin March – Dustin March Real EstateBrokered by EXP Realty

Silver: Shawna Neuner – BLVD Realty

Bronze: Orie Hemme – Copper Creek Realty

Best Financial Advisor

Gold: Stephanie Goans – Edward Jones

Silver: Bob Steinmetz – JK Financial

Bronze: Graham Buresh – WR Wealth Planners

Best of Columbia Silver winner for Best Bartender, Mark Alexiou at Logboat Brewing Co., serves the Gold winner for Best Attorney, Jessica Caldera with Harper, Evans, Hilbrenner & Netemeyer. Join Caldera next time and take a load off at Logboat, which also won Gold for Best Local Watering Hole.

Best Attorney

Gold: Jessica Caldera – Harper, Evans, Hilbrenner & Netemeyer

Silver: Tyson Mutrux – Mutrux Firm Injury Lawyers

Bronze: Ben Faber – Faber Law Firm

Best Tattoo Artist

Gold: Cassandra Stokes – Stone Crow StudioLLC Tattoo & Fine Art

Silver: Trent Tucker – Living Canvas Tattoo & Body Piercing

Bronze: Cameron Watkins – Living Canvas Tattoo & Body Piercing

Best Insurance Agent

Gold: Phyllis Nichols – State Farm Insurance

Silver: Will Garrett – Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance

Bronze: Zachary Canote – Goosehead Insurance

Services

Best Towing Company

Gold: Doug Perry Towing

Silver: Tiger Towing

Bronze: I-70 Towing & Recovery

Best Lawn Care

Gold: Columbia Lawn Guys

Silver: Columbia Landcare

Bronze: Salter Lawn Service

Best Auto Repair

Gold: Mutrux Automotive

Silver: Lee’s Tire Company

Bronze: Plaza Tire Service

Best Construction Company

Gold: Heartland Homes Remodeling & Roofing

Silver: Coil Construction

Bronze: Hemme Construction

Best Pet Daycare/Boarding

Gold: Creekside Pet Center

Silver: Dog Daze Playcare

Bronze: Peace Love Paws Pet Sitters

Best Customer Service

Gold: Mutrux Automotive

Silver: Fleet Feet

Bronze: Bronze By Design

Best Home Remodeling

Gold: Heartland Homes Remodeling & Roofing

Silver: TrueSon Exteriors & Interiors

Bronze: New Beginnings Construction & Remodeling

Best Wait Staff

Gold: G&D Steakhouse

Silver: CC’s City Broiler

Bronze: D. Rowe’s Restaurant & Bar

Best Pet Supplies/Groomer

Gold: Lizzi & Rocco’s Natural Pet Market

Silver: Treats Unleashed

Bronze: All Dogs-N-Cats Pet Salon

Best Home Repair

Gold: ServiceMaster of Columbia

Silver: SitePRO Excavating

Bronze: Columbia Foundation Repair & Waterproofing

Best Insurance Agency/Group

Gold: State Farm Insurance Agency

Silver: Shelter Insurance

Bronze: Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance

Best Pest Control

Gold: Steve’s Pest Control

Silver: Wingate Pest and Lawn

Bronze: Otto’s Exterminators

Best Car Wash

Gold: Club Car Wash

Silver: Gaines Car Detailing

Bronze: PLSM Customization

Best Caterer

Gold: Sara Fougere Catering

Silver: Bush’s Catering

Bronze: Peachtree Catering

Best Veterinary Practice

Gold: Horton Animal Hospital

Silver: Rolling Hills Veterinary Hospital

Bronze: Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital & Bird Clinic

Best Cleaning Service

Gold: An Eye For Detail Cleaning

Silver: Mid-Mo Cleaning

Bronze: The Cleanest

Best Plumbing Company

Gold: Brian Wear Plumbing

Silver: Chapman Heating, Cooling, & Plumbing

Bronze: MasterTech Plumbing, Heating and Cooling

Best HVAC Company

Gold: Chapman Heating, Cooling,& Plumbing

Silver: Star Heating & Air Conditioning

Bronze: Peak Climate Heating and Air Conditioning

Best Landscaping/Hardscaping

Gold: Rost Landscaping

Silver: Kretch’s Custom Exteriors

Bronze: Lanier Landscaping

Best Florist

Gold: Blooms & Wishes Flowers

Silver: Kent’s Floral Gallery

Bronze: My Secret Garden

Wellness

Best Chiropractic Office

Gold: Restoration Chiropractic

Silver: Compass Chiropractic and Wellness

Bronze: Achieve Balance Chiropractic

Best Photographer Gold winner, Holly J Greenup, is snapping a picture of Samantha Woolridge with Regeneration Salon & Spa, the Gold winner for Best Hairstylist. If you need some pampering as well, you can stay after your cut and color at Renegeration Salon & Spa, which is the Silver winner for Best Spa.

Best Hairstylist

Gold: Samantha Woolridge – Regeneration Salon & Spa

Silver: Jenna Sutton – The Clip Joint

Bronze: Amber Evans – Amber Evans Stylist

Best Specialty Health Care

Gold: Columbia Orthopaedic Group

Silver: Liberty Family Medicine

Bronze: Missouri Heart Center

Best Mental Health Resource

Gold: Counseling Associates

Silver: Burrell Behavioral Health

Bronze: Anxiety & Depression Clinic of Columbia

Best Dentist/Orthodontic Practic

Gold: Central Missouri Orthodontics

Silver: Bear Creek Family Dental

Bronze: Willett Dental Associates

Best Place to Get Eye Care

Gold: Missouri Eye Consultants

Silver: Andrew Stone Optometry

Bronze: Becvar Optometry

Best Spa

Gold: Riversong Spa & Salon

Silver: Regeneration Salon & Spa

Bronze: Hair Therapy Salon & Day Spa

Best Dispensary/CBD

Gold: Shangri-La Dispensaries

Silver: 3Fifteen Primo Cannabis

Bronze: Green Releaf Dispensary

Best Nutrition/Supplement Store

Gold: Supplement Superstores

Silver: Fit Factory Supplements

Bronze: Krush Nutrition

Local Favorites

Best Outdoor Park/Recreation Spot

Gold: Cooper’s Landing

Silver: Rock Bridge Memorial State Park

Bronze: Stephens Lake Park

Best Local Radio Show

Gold: Liz & Scotty in the Morning – Clear 99

Silver: The Cosmo and Kat Show – Y107

Bronze: The Morning Shag with Shags & Trevor- 96.7 KCMQ

Best Place to Hear Live Music

Gold: Cooper’s Landing

Silver: The Blue Note

Bronze: Rose Music Hall

Best Local Clothing Store

Gold: Fringe Western Wear

Silver: Fleet Feet

Bronze: My Sister’s Circus

The Gold winner for Best Insurance Agent, Phyllis Nichols with State Farm, getting towed by the Gold winner for Best Towing Company, Doug Perry Towing.

Best Place to Buy Shoes

Gold: Dryer’s Shoe Store

Silver: Fleet Feet

Bronze: American Shoe

Best Place to Buy Jewelry

Gold: Buchroeders Jewelers

Silver: Betz Jewelers

Bronze: Poppy

Best Place to Buy Home Goods & Gifts

Gold: Plume

Silver: Hahn Custom Laser Engraving

Bronze: Freckle Face Farmgirl

Best Place to Work

Gold: Compass Chiropractic and Wellness

Silver: University of Missouri

Bronze: Mutrux Automotive

Best Family-Friendly Destination

Gold: Midway Golf & Games

Silver: Sky Zone

Bronze: Level Up Entertainment

Best Place to Buy a Car

Gold: Rusty Drewing Automotive

Silver: Bob McCosh Chevrolet

Bronze: Joe Machens Ford

Best Festival or Annual Event

Gold: Love Columbia

Silver: Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue

Bronze: Coyote Hill Foster Care Ministries

Best Nonprofit

Gold: Love Columbia

Silver: Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue

Bronze: Coyote Hill Foster Care Ministries

Best Wedding Venue

Gold: Cooper’s Ridge Event Venue

Silver: Columbia Country Club

Bronze: The Atrium on Tenth