Photos by L.G Patterson
It’s time to reveal the Best of Columbia 2024 winners! You nominated and voted for your favorites, and after thousands of votes, the results are in.
A heartfelt thank you to the wonderful Columbia community for helping us achieve a record number of votes for Best of Columbia, surpassing a total of 237,000 votes. The businesses behind the medals and our team cannot thank you enough for helping make Best of Columbia 2024 the best year yet. We are honored to be the source in Columbia where you can find the best of the best, and we truly couldn’t do it without you and the businesses that make Columbia so amazing.
That said, we now present the winners of Best of Columbia 2024!
Food & Drink
Best Barbecue
Gold: Como Smoke & Fire
Silver: Big Daddy’s BBQ
Bronze: D. Rowe’s Restaurant & Bar
Best Pizza
Gold: G&D Pizzaria
Silver: Shakespeare’s Pizza
Bronze: Pizza Tree
Best Burger
Gold: Just Jeff’s
Silver: Booches Billiard Hall
Bronze: Billiards on Broadway
Best Breakfast
Gold: Big Mama’s Cafe
Silver: Cafe Berlin
Bronze: The Broadway Diner
Best Mexican Restaurant
Gold: Las Margaritas
Silver: Delia’s Mexican Grill
Bronze: José Jalapeños
Best Local Ice Cream/Frozen Custard
Gold: Andy’s Frozen Custard
Silver: Sparky’s Homemade Ice Cream
Bronze: Randy’s Frozen Custard
Best Local Watering Hole
Gold: Logboat Brewing Co.
Silver: Flat Branch Pub & Brewing
Bronze: D&D Pub N Grub
Best Steak
Gold: CC’s City Broiler
Silver: G&D Steakhouse
Bronze: Murry’s
Best Outdoor Dining
Gold: Flat Branch Pub & Brewing
Silver: The Bistro at Les Bourgeois Vineyards
Bronze: Ozark Mountain Biscuit & Bar
Best Coffee
Gold: The Grind Coffee House
Silver: Lakota Coffee Co.
Bronze: Love Coffee
Best Food Truck
Gold: Mr. Murphy’s Stuffed Potatoes
Silver: Ozark Mountain Biscuit Co.
Bronze: Lily’s Cantina
Best Cocktail Menu
Gold: Barred Owl Butcher & Table
Silver: Flyover
Bronze: Son of a Gun
Best Vegetarian Options
Gold: Beet Box
Silver: Cafe Berlin
Bronze: Nourish Café & Market
Best Asian Restaurant
Gold: Jina Yoo’s Asian Bistro
Silver: House of Chow
Bronze: Bangkok Gardens
Best Margarita
Gold: Las Margaritas
Silver: Delia’s Mexican Grill
Bronze: Irene’s
Best Dessert
Gold: Peggy Jean’s Pies
Silver: Batter Up Cupcakes
Bronze: Pie Bird Bake Shoppe
Best Place to Buy a Sandwich
Gold: Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe
Silver: Jersey Mike’s Subs
Bronze: The Old Neighborhood Cafe
Best New Restaurant
Gold: Irene’s
Silver: The Old Neighborhood Cafe
Bronze: Belly Market & Rotisserie
Best Happy Hour
Gold: Tropical Liqueurs
Silver: Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge
Bronze: Southside Pizza & Pub
People
Best Fitness Instructor
Gold: Jenny Dewar – Pure Barre Columbia
Silver: Laura Kitzi – Rho Engine Room
Bronze: Brandon Johnson – Change in Motion
Best Chef
Gold: Dustin Norem – CC’s City Broiler
Silver: Brian Brink – D. Rowe’s Restaurant & Bar
Bronze: Jina Yoo – Jina Yoo’s Asian Bistro
Best Radio Personality
Gold: Scotty – Clear 99
Silver: Hannah the Producer – 93.9 The Eagle
Bronze: Shags – 96.7 KCMQ
Best Local TV Personality
Gold: Matt Beckwith – KOMU 8 News
Silver: Meghan Drakas – ABC 17 News
Bronze: Beth Finello – KOMU 8 News
Best Volunteer/Community Influencer
Gold: Ashley Emel
Silver: Christina Byrd
Bronze: Melody Whitworth
Best Bartender
Gold: Max Bennett – D&D Pub N Grub
Silver: Mark Alexiou – Logboat Brewing Co.
Bronze: Jake Ryan – CC’s City Broiler
Best CEO
Gold: Steve Hotsenpiller – Steve’s Pest Control
Silver: Nathan Long – Veterans United Home Loans
Bronze: Mun Choi – University of Missouri System
Best Photographer
Gold: Holly J Greenup Photography
Silver: Casey Buckman Photography
Bronze: Schaefer Photography
Best Realtor
Gold: Dustin March – Dustin March Real EstateBrokered by EXP Realty
Silver: Shawna Neuner – BLVD Realty
Bronze: Orie Hemme – Copper Creek Realty
Best Financial Advisor
Gold: Stephanie Goans – Edward Jones
Silver: Bob Steinmetz – JK Financial
Bronze: Graham Buresh – WR Wealth Planners
Best Attorney
Gold: Jessica Caldera – Harper, Evans, Hilbrenner & Netemeyer
Silver: Tyson Mutrux – Mutrux Firm Injury Lawyers
Bronze: Ben Faber – Faber Law Firm
Best Tattoo Artist
Gold: Cassandra Stokes – Stone Crow StudioLLC Tattoo & Fine Art
Silver: Trent Tucker – Living Canvas Tattoo & Body Piercing
Bronze: Cameron Watkins – Living Canvas Tattoo & Body Piercing
Best Insurance Agent
Gold: Phyllis Nichols – State Farm Insurance
Silver: Will Garrett – Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance
Bronze: Zachary Canote – Goosehead Insurance
Services
Best Towing Company
Gold: Doug Perry Towing
Silver: Tiger Towing
Bronze: I-70 Towing & Recovery
Best Lawn Care
Gold: Columbia Lawn Guys
Silver: Columbia Landcare
Bronze: Salter Lawn Service
Best Auto Repair
Gold: Mutrux Automotive
Silver: Lee’s Tire Company
Bronze: Plaza Tire Service
Best Construction Company
Gold: Heartland Homes Remodeling & Roofing
Silver: Coil Construction
Bronze: Hemme Construction
Best Pet Daycare/Boarding
Gold: Creekside Pet Center
Silver: Dog Daze Playcare
Bronze: Peace Love Paws Pet Sitters
Best Customer Service
Gold: Mutrux Automotive
Silver: Fleet Feet
Bronze: Bronze By Design
Best Home Remodeling
Gold: Heartland Homes Remodeling & Roofing
Silver: TrueSon Exteriors & Interiors
Bronze: New Beginnings Construction & Remodeling
Best Wait Staff
Gold: G&D Steakhouse
Silver: CC’s City Broiler
Bronze: D. Rowe’s Restaurant & Bar
Best Pet Supplies/Groomer
Gold: Lizzi & Rocco’s Natural Pet Market
Silver: Treats Unleashed
Bronze: All Dogs-N-Cats Pet Salon
Best Home Repair
Gold: ServiceMaster of Columbia
Silver: SitePRO Excavating
Bronze: Columbia Foundation Repair & Waterproofing
Best Insurance Agency/Group
Gold: State Farm Insurance Agency
Silver: Shelter Insurance
Bronze: Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance
Best Pest Control
Gold: Steve’s Pest Control
Silver: Wingate Pest and Lawn
Bronze: Otto’s Exterminators
Best Car Wash
Gold: Club Car Wash
Silver: Gaines Car Detailing
Bronze: PLSM Customization
Best Caterer
Gold: Sara Fougere Catering
Silver: Bush’s Catering
Bronze: Peachtree Catering
Best Veterinary Practice
Gold: Horton Animal Hospital
Silver: Rolling Hills Veterinary Hospital
Bronze: Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital & Bird Clinic
Best Cleaning Service
Gold: An Eye For Detail Cleaning
Silver: Mid-Mo Cleaning
Bronze: The Cleanest
Best Plumbing Company
Gold: Brian Wear Plumbing
Silver: Chapman Heating, Cooling, & Plumbing
Bronze: MasterTech Plumbing, Heating and Cooling
Best HVAC Company
Gold: Chapman Heating, Cooling,& Plumbing
Silver: Star Heating & Air Conditioning
Bronze: Peak Climate Heating and Air Conditioning
Best Landscaping/Hardscaping
Gold: Rost Landscaping
Silver: Kretch’s Custom Exteriors
Bronze: Lanier Landscaping
Best Florist
Gold: Blooms & Wishes Flowers
Silver: Kent’s Floral Gallery
Bronze: My Secret Garden
Wellness
Best Chiropractic Office
Gold: Restoration Chiropractic
Silver: Compass Chiropractic and Wellness
Bronze: Achieve Balance Chiropractic
Best Hairstylist
Gold: Samantha Woolridge – Regeneration Salon & Spa
Silver: Jenna Sutton – The Clip Joint
Bronze: Amber Evans – Amber Evans Stylist
Best Specialty Health Care
Gold: Columbia Orthopaedic Group
Silver: Liberty Family Medicine
Bronze: Missouri Heart Center
Best Mental Health Resource
Gold: Counseling Associates
Silver: Burrell Behavioral Health
Bronze: Anxiety & Depression Clinic of Columbia
Best Dentist/Orthodontic Practic
Gold: Central Missouri Orthodontics
Silver: Bear Creek Family Dental
Bronze: Willett Dental Associates
Best Place to Get Eye Care
Gold: Missouri Eye Consultants
Silver: Andrew Stone Optometry
Bronze: Becvar Optometry
Best Spa
Gold: Riversong Spa & Salon
Silver: Regeneration Salon & Spa
Bronze: Hair Therapy Salon & Day Spa
Best Dispensary/CBD
Gold: Shangri-La Dispensaries
Silver: 3Fifteen Primo Cannabis
Bronze: Green Releaf Dispensary
Best Nutrition/Supplement Store
Gold: Supplement Superstores
Silver: Fit Factory Supplements
Bronze: Krush Nutrition
Local Favorites
Best Outdoor Park/Recreation Spot
Gold: Cooper’s Landing
Silver: Rock Bridge Memorial State Park
Bronze: Stephens Lake Park
Best Local Radio Show
Gold: Liz & Scotty in the Morning – Clear 99
Silver: The Cosmo and Kat Show – Y107
Bronze: The Morning Shag with Shags & Trevor- 96.7 KCMQ
Best Place to Hear Live Music
Gold: Cooper’s Landing
Silver: The Blue Note
Bronze: Rose Music Hall
Best Local Clothing Store
Gold: Fringe Western Wear
Silver: Fleet Feet
Bronze: My Sister’s Circus
Best Place to Buy Shoes
Gold: Dryer’s Shoe Store
Silver: Fleet Feet
Bronze: American Shoe
Best Place to Buy Jewelry
Gold: Buchroeders Jewelers
Silver: Betz Jewelers
Bronze: Poppy
Best Place to Buy Home Goods & Gifts
Gold: Plume
Silver: Hahn Custom Laser Engraving
Bronze: Freckle Face Farmgirl
Best Place to Work
Gold: Compass Chiropractic and Wellness
Silver: University of Missouri
Bronze: Mutrux Automotive
Best Family-Friendly Destination
Gold: Midway Golf & Games
Silver: Sky Zone
Bronze: Level Up Entertainment
Best Place to Buy a Car
Gold: Rusty Drewing Automotive
Silver: Bob McCosh Chevrolet
Bronze: Joe Machens Ford
Best Festival or Annual Event
Gold: Love Columbia
Silver: Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue
Bronze: Coyote Hill Foster Care Ministries
Best Nonprofit
Gold: Love Columbia
Silver: Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue
Bronze: Coyote Hill Foster Care Ministries
Best Wedding Venue
Gold: Cooper’s Ridge Event Venue
Silver: Columbia Country Club
Bronze: The Atrium on Tenth