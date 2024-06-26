Inside Columbia

By Zola Heck
Photos by L.G Patterson

It’s time to reveal the Best of Columbia 2024 winners! You nominated and voted for your favorites, and after thousands of votes, the results are in.

The Best TV Personality winners relaxing outside at Tropical Liqueurs, the Gold winner for Best Happy Hour.

A heartfelt thank you to the wonderful Columbia community for helping us achieve a record number of votes for Best of Columbia, surpassing a total of 237,000 votes. The businesses behind the medals and our team cannot thank you enough for helping make Best of Columbia 2024 the best year yet. We are honored to be the source in Columbia where you can find the best of the best, and we truly couldn’t do it without you and the businesses that make Columbia so amazing.

That said, we now present the winners of Best of Columbia 2024!

Gold winner for Best Food Truck, Mr. Murphy’s Stuffed Potatoes serving the Gold winner for Best Realtor, Dustin March with Dustin March Real Estate LLC Brokered by EXP Realty.

Food & Drink

Best Barbecue
Gold: Como Smoke & Fire
Silver: Big Daddy’s BBQ
Bronze: D. Rowe’s Restaurant & Bar

Best Pizza
Gold: G&D Pizzaria
Silver: Shakespeare’s Pizza
Bronze: Pizza Tree

Best Burger
Gold: Just Jeff’s
Silver: Booches Billiard Hall
Bronze: Billiards on Broadway

Best Breakfast
Gold:  Big Mama’s Cafe
Silver: Cafe Berlin
Bronze: The Broadway Diner

Best Mexican Restaurant
Gold: Las Margaritas
Silver: Delia’s Mexican Grill
Bronze: José Jalapeños

Best Local Ice Cream/Frozen Custard
Gold: Andy’s Frozen Custard
Silver: Sparky’s Homemade Ice Cream
Bronze: Randy’s Frozen Custard

Best Local Watering Hole
Gold: Logboat Brewing Co.
Silver: Flat Branch Pub & Brewing
Bronze: D&D Pub N Grub

Best Steak
Gold: CC’s City Broiler
Silver: G&D Steakhouse
Bronze: Murry’s

Best Outdoor Dining
Gold: Flat Branch Pub & Brewing
Silver: The Bistro at Les Bourgeois Vineyards
Bronze: Ozark Mountain Biscuit & Bar

Best Coffee
Gold: The Grind Coffee House
Silver: Lakota Coffee Co.
Bronze: Love Coffee

Best Food Truck
Gold: Mr. Murphy’s Stuffed Potatoes
Silver: Ozark Mountain Biscuit Co.
Bronze: Lily’s Cantina

Best Cocktail Menu
Gold: Barred Owl Butcher & Table
Silver: Flyover
Bronze: Son of a Gun

Best Vegetarian Options
Gold: Beet Box
Silver: Cafe Berlin
Bronze: Nourish Café & Market

Best Asian Restaurant
Gold: Jina Yoo’s Asian Bistro
Silver: House of Chow
Bronze: Bangkok Gardens

Best Margarita
Gold: Las Margaritas
Silver: Delia’s Mexican Grill
Bronze: Irene’s

The Gold winner for Best Fitness Instructor/Personal Trainer, Jenny Dewar, owner of Pure Barre Columbia, is taking a rest day near an array of pies from Peggy Jean’s Pies, the Gold winner for Best Dessert.

Best Dessert
Gold: Peggy Jean’s Pies
Silver: Batter Up Cupcakes
Bronze: Pie Bird Bake Shoppe

Best Place to Buy a Sandwich
Gold: Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe
Silver: Jersey Mike’s Subs
Bronze: The Old Neighborhood Cafe

Best New Restaurant
Gold: Irene’s
Silver: The Old Neighborhood Cafe
Bronze: Belly Market & Rotisserie

Best Happy Hour
Gold: Tropical Liqueurs
Silver: Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge
Bronze: Southside Pizza & Pub

People

Best Fitness Instructor
Gold: Jenny Dewar – Pure Barre Columbia
Silver: Laura Kitzi – Rho Engine Room
Bronze:  Brandon Johnson – Change in Motion

Best Chef
Gold: Dustin Norem – CC’s City Broiler
Silver: Brian Brink – D. Rowe’s Restaurant & Bar
Bronze: Jina Yoo – Jina Yoo’s Asian Bistro

The Best Radio Personality Winners hanging out with the Blooms and Wishes truck, which won Gold for Best Florist in Columbia.

Best Radio Personality
Gold: Scotty – Clear 99
Silver: Hannah the Producer – 93.9 The Eagle
Bronze: Shags – 96.7 KCMQ

Best Local TV Personality
Gold: Matt Beckwith – KOMU 8 News
Silver: Meghan Drakas – ABC 17 News
Bronze: Beth Finello – KOMU 8 News

Best Volunteer/Community Influencer
Gold: Ashley Emel
Silver: Christina Byrd
Bronze: Melody Whitworth

Best Bartender
Gold: Max Bennett – D&D Pub N Grub
Silver: Mark Alexiou – Logboat Brewing Co.
Bronze: Jake Ryan – CC’s City Broiler

Best CEO
Gold: Steve Hotsenpiller – Steve’s Pest Control
Silver: Nathan Long – Veterans United Home Loans
Bronze: Mun Choi – University of Missouri System

Best Photographer
Gold: Holly J Greenup Photography
Silver: Casey Buckman Photography
Bronze: Schaefer Photography

Best Realtor
Gold: Dustin March – Dustin March Real EstateBrokered by EXP Realty
Silver: Shawna Neuner – BLVD Realty
Bronze: Orie Hemme – Copper Creek Realty

Best Financial Advisor
Gold: Stephanie Goans – Edward Jones
Silver: Bob Steinmetz – JK Financial
Bronze: Graham Buresh – WR Wealth Planners

Best of Columbia Silver winner for Best Bartender, Mark Alexiou at Logboat Brewing Co., serves the Gold winner for Best Attorney, Jessica Caldera with Harper, Evans, Hilbrenner & Netemeyer. Join Caldera next time and take a load off at Logboat, which also won Gold for Best Local Watering Hole.

Best Attorney
Gold: Jessica Caldera – Harper, Evans, Hilbrenner & Netemeyer
Silver: Tyson Mutrux – Mutrux Firm Injury Lawyers
Bronze: Ben Faber – Faber Law Firm

Best Tattoo Artist
Gold: Cassandra Stokes – Stone Crow StudioLLC Tattoo & Fine Art
Silver: Trent Tucker – Living Canvas Tattoo & Body Piercing
Bronze: Cameron Watkins – Living Canvas Tattoo & Body Piercing

Best Insurance Agent
Gold: Phyllis Nichols – State Farm Insurance
Silver: Will Garrett – Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance
Bronze:  Zachary Canote – Goosehead Insurance

Services

Best Towing Company
Gold: Doug Perry Towing
Silver: Tiger Towing
Bronze: I-70 Towing & Recovery

Best Lawn Care
Gold: Columbia Lawn Guys
Silver: Columbia Landcare
Bronze: Salter Lawn Service

Best Auto Repair
Gold: Mutrux Automotive
Silver: Lee’s Tire Company
Bronze: Plaza Tire Service

Best Construction Company
Gold: Heartland Homes Remodeling & Roofing
Silver: Coil Construction
Bronze: Hemme Construction

Best Pet Daycare/Boarding
Gold: Creekside Pet Center
Silver: Dog Daze Playcare
Bronze: Peace Love Paws Pet Sitters

Best Customer Service
Gold: Mutrux Automotive
Silver: Fleet Feet
Bronze: Bronze By Design

Best Home Remodeling
Gold: Heartland Homes Remodeling & Roofing
Silver: TrueSon Exteriors & Interiors
Bronze: New Beginnings Construction & Remodeling

Best Wait Staff
Gold: G&D Steakhouse
Silver: CC’s City Broiler
Bronze: D. Rowe’s Restaurant & Bar

Best Pet Supplies/Groomer
Gold: Lizzi & Rocco’s Natural Pet Market
Silver: Treats Unleashed
Bronze: All Dogs-N-Cats Pet Salon

Best Home Repair
Gold: ServiceMaster of Columbia
Silver: SitePRO Excavating
Bronze: Columbia Foundation Repair & Waterproofing

Best Insurance Agency/Group
Gold: State Farm Insurance Agency
Silver: Shelter Insurance
Bronze: Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance

Best Pest Control
Gold: Steve’s Pest Control
Silver: Wingate Pest and Lawn
Bronze: Otto’s Exterminators

Best Car Wash
Gold: Club Car Wash
Silver: Gaines Car Detailing
Bronze: PLSM Customization

Best Caterer
Gold: Sara Fougere Catering
Silver: Bush’s Catering
Bronze: Peachtree Catering

Best Veterinary Practice
Gold: Horton Animal Hospital
Silver: Rolling Hills Veterinary Hospital
Bronze: Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital & Bird Clinic

Best Cleaning Service
Gold: An Eye For Detail Cleaning
Silver: Mid-Mo Cleaning
Bronze: The Cleanest

Best Plumbing Company
Gold: Brian Wear Plumbing
Silver: Chapman Heating, Cooling, & Plumbing
Bronze: MasterTech Plumbing, Heating and Cooling

Best HVAC Company
Gold: Chapman Heating, Cooling,& Plumbing
Silver: Star Heating & Air Conditioning
Bronze: Peak Climate Heating and Air Conditioning

Best Landscaping/Hardscaping
Gold: Rost Landscaping
Silver: Kretch’s Custom Exteriors
Bronze: Lanier Landscaping

Best Florist
Gold: Blooms & Wishes Flowers
Silver: Kent’s Floral Gallery
Bronze: My Secret Garden

Wellness

Best Chiropractic Office
Gold: Restoration Chiropractic
Silver: Compass Chiropractic and Wellness
Bronze: Achieve Balance Chiropractic

Best Photographer Gold winner, Holly J Greenup, is snapping a picture of Samantha Woolridge with Regeneration Salon & Spa, the Gold winner for Best Hairstylist. If you need some pampering as well, you can stay after your cut and color at Renegeration Salon & Spa, which is the Silver winner for Best Spa.

Best Hairstylist
Gold: Samantha Woolridge – Regeneration Salon & Spa
Silver: Jenna Sutton – The Clip Joint
Bronze: Amber Evans – Amber Evans Stylist

Best Specialty Health Care
Gold: Columbia Orthopaedic Group
Silver: Liberty Family Medicine
Bronze: Missouri Heart Center

Best Mental Health Resource
Gold: Counseling Associates
Silver: Burrell Behavioral Health
Bronze: Anxiety & Depression Clinic of Columbia

Best Dentist/Orthodontic Practic
Gold: Central Missouri Orthodontics
Silver: Bear Creek Family Dental
Bronze: Willett Dental Associates

Best Place to Get Eye Care
Gold: Missouri Eye Consultants
Silver: Andrew Stone Optometry
Bronze: Becvar Optometry

Best Spa
Gold: Riversong Spa & Salon
Silver: Regeneration Salon & Spa
Bronze: Hair Therapy Salon & Day Spa

Best Dispensary/CBD
Gold: Shangri-La Dispensaries
Silver: 3Fifteen Primo Cannabis
Bronze: Green Releaf Dispensary

Best Nutrition/Supplement Store
Gold: Supplement Superstores
Silver: Fit Factory Supplements
Bronze: Krush Nutrition

Local Favorites

Best Outdoor Park/Recreation Spot
Gold: Cooper’s Landing
Silver: Rock Bridge Memorial State Park
Bronze: Stephens Lake Park

Best Local Radio Show
Gold: Liz & Scotty in the Morning – Clear 99
Silver: The Cosmo and Kat Show – Y107
Bronze: The Morning Shag with Shags & Trevor- 96.7 KCMQ

Best Place to Hear Live Music
Gold: Cooper’s Landing
Silver: The Blue Note
Bronze: Rose Music Hall

Best Local Clothing Store
Gold: Fringe Western Wear
Silver: Fleet Feet
Bronze: My Sister’s Circus

The Gold winner for Best Insurance Agent, Phyllis Nichols with State Farm, getting towed by the Gold winner for Best Towing Company, Doug Perry Towing.

Best Place to Buy Shoes
Gold: Dryer’s Shoe Store
Silver: Fleet Feet
Bronze: American Shoe

Best Place to Buy Jewelry
Gold: Buchroeders Jewelers
Silver: Betz Jewelers
Bronze: Poppy

Best Place to Buy Home Goods & Gifts
Gold: Plume
Silver: Hahn Custom Laser Engraving
Bronze: Freckle Face Farmgirl

Best Place to Work
Gold: Compass Chiropractic and Wellness
Silver: University of Missouri
Bronze: Mutrux Automotive

Best Family-Friendly Destination
Gold: Midway Golf & Games
Silver: Sky Zone
Bronze: Level Up Entertainment

Best Place to Buy a Car
Gold: Rusty Drewing Automotive
Silver: Bob McCosh Chevrolet
Bronze: Joe Machens Ford

Best Festival or Annual Event
Gold: Love Columbia
Silver: Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue
Bronze: Coyote Hill Foster Care Ministries

Best Nonprofit
Gold: Love Columbia
Silver: Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue
Bronze: Coyote Hill Foster Care Ministries

Best Wedding Venue
Gold: Cooper’s Ridge Event Venue
Silver: Columbia Country Club
Bronze: The Atrium on Tenth

