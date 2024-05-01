A New View – Sommelier Portrait

Photos by L.G. Patterson

Assignment: Centennial History Exhibit – 100 Years, 100 Objects

The Location: Boone County History & Culture Center

While loading my cameras in my car after photographing Sanford Speake I noticed the Tiger Hotel in the reflection of my rear window.

The curved glass gave the hotel a distortion I thought created a fun perspective.

Staying on your toes while looking around can have some unexpected results.

That’s why I constantly look for photos even when I am not shooting. Sometimes a good photo can be found while looking away from the subject.