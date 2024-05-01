Who’s Prepared Best for Tailgate Season?

In each issue, multiple on-air talents from Zimmer Communications’ stations take on a seemingly simple challenge to see who comes out on top. In this issue, Josh from Clear99 and Kristin from Y107, prepared for tailgate season by competing at cornhole. Click here for a video of the whole challenge!

THE CHALLENGE

Each DJ has the chance to throw the bags in hopes of either scoring one point by making it on the board or making three points by throwing it directly into the hole. The first DJ to reach 21 points wins the game!

THE CONTENDERS

While both Kristin and Josh were excited, hesitancy crept in as they both hadn’t played in so long. To calm the nerves the DJs played some warm-up rounds, finding out quickly they were both unprepared for the difficulty of the distance.

THE OUTCOME

The first round started strong when Josh got three bags on the board and Kristin got two, leaving Josh with one point for the scoreboard. But things took a turn for the worst when both DJs managed not to score a single point until the seventh round. But on the seventh round, Josh, with all his might, threw the bag, watching it sail across the lawn and right into the hole. This came after the bag was intercepted by the tree, landing right in the middle of the two boards. Womp, womp.

While Josh got it in the hole, Kristin landed two bags on the board, leaving Josh with just one point to add to his score. Things were looking up in the eighth round when Josh got two bags in the hole and Kristin got one on, leaving Josh with five points! But that point streak didn’t last long as neither DJ scored again until the seventeenth round when Josh got one in the hole and one on the board, leaving the score at 16-3. You could say at this point the win was in the bag for Josh.

Fast forward to the twenty-sixth round, and Josh only needed one more point to take home the win. Josh focused in and threw the bag one last time. He watched the bag as if it was in slow motion, landing right into the hole, securing three final points. And just 47 short minutes later, we finally had a winner.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Josh: “You know, I didn’t realize how terrible I was at bags. I’m aware now. Never ask me to be on your team. I really just wanted to spend some time outside.”

Kristin: “So I guess I’m going to be buying a bag set to practice a lot.”



