5 Metal Band Songs for Falling in Love

WELCOME TO OUR ULTIMATE LISTS! In each issue, you will find a curated selection of things to listen to or watch, put together by either an on-air talent from Zimmer Communications or a member of the Inside Columbia staff. For this issue, Doug Groff from 96.7 KCMQ, shared his ultimate playlist that helped him find love from afar. Scan the QR code on this page to hear the full playlist. Enjoy!

I am an unapologetic lover of heavy music, and my wife Silke is from Germany. We met online discussing our love for heavy metal and rock bands from around the world. She didn’t speak much English and I didn’t speak any German, but after chatting online for months we finally met, and we both knew it was going to be forever. That was 15 years ago and we’re still going strong. These are some of the songs we love together.

“Hunting High and Low” — Stratovarius

Stratovarius is the band my wife Silke and I were discussing on Myspace when we met online around 15 years ago. They are a power and neoclassical heavy metal band with members from Finland and Sweden. Imagine the band Journey on steroids. This is their most well-known song to date.

“Carry On” — Manowar

I had literally never met a woman who liked, or even knew of this band, so I knew my wife was special! They are huge in Europe, and they also held the record for the loudest recorded concert, so that’s pretty cool.

“Livin’ on a Prayer” — Bon Jovi

Silke is a much bigger fan, but come on, who doesn’t like this song and sing along when it comes on the radio? It’s timeless and has a nice message.

“Don’t Stop at the Top” — Scorpions

Way before I met my German wife, I loved the Scorpions, who are from Germany of course. Ironically, her favorite bands are from the U.S. — Bon Jovi and Guns N’ Roses — and mine are from Germany — Scorpions and Accept. I guess the grass is always greener. This is one of their lesser-known tracks, but it always gives me a boost.

“Badlands” — Metal Church

In the late 80’s when everyone else was listening to Metallica, I loved this band called Metal Church. This song is actually quite spiritual and deep. It’s not for everyone, but this is a song I can always turn to to pick me up.