Local Dancers Model Flowing Dresses for Fall

By Inside Columbia
Mareck Center for Dance fashion

Styled by Madelyn Jones I Photos by L.G. Patterson

What is a complete wardrobe without a fancy flowing dress? Check out these perfect flowing dresses modeled by the dancers with Mareck Center for Dance and add something stunning to your closet this season. Whether you are looking for something more neutral or want to add a pop of color to your wardrobe, our team has curated the perfect mix of gorgeous dresses for you to select for fall. So, sit back and enjoy this flowing fashion feature just for you!

fashion
Alex Marie Annalee Satin
Cowl Neck Sleeveless Midi
Dress in honey
Dillard’s $178.00
fashion
Kellsa Maxi Dress
Altar’d State $104.00
fashion
Gianni Bini x Caelynn Bell Mary
Satin Chiffon V-Neck Sleeveless
Drop Waist Maxi Dress
Dillard’s $113.40
fashion
Alex Marie Colette Sleeveless
Tie Waist Tiered Ruffle Hem
Maxi Gown in navy
Dillard’s $178.00
fashion
Le’ AL.X Mesh Sleeveless
Deep V Neck Low Back Empire
Waist Maxi Dress
Dillard’s $159.00
fashion
Antonio Melani x The Style
Bungalow South Ocean Bow
Detail Striped Maxi Dress
Dillard’s $104.65
fashion
Harlan Chiffon Maxi Dress
Altar’d State $92.00
