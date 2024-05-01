Advisory Board Enjoys Featured Cocktail at Happy Hour

Photos by L.G. Patterson

Inside Columbia magazine recently hosted a special happy hour event for its Advisory Board to showcase the delightful Rye Bye Bye cocktail from Belly Market & Rotisserie. Guests had the opportunity to enjoy the expertly crafted rye cocktail by Greg Haefner, which has smooth and robust flavors. To complement the drink, a curated selection of appetizers was served to enhance the tasting experience. It was an evening of exceptional service and conversation to celebrate local culinary creativity, help foster communication and facilitate networking among the board.