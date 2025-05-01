Delicious Hibiscus: Enjoy a Sour Sip For Summer

Photos by L.G. Patterson
Ring in the summer with a refreshing Hibiscus Sour. Enjoy hints of floral and citrus with this fun patio cocktail, and come see us at the Tellers bar!
Brandon Phillips, Dani Doyen, Geoff Pratte, Jake De Vries, Janine Daniels, Jason Darden, Kelsey Parker and Nick Hardy are bartenders at Tellers Gallery & Bar.
Risky ‘Biscus: Tequila Hibiscus Sour
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 ounces Una Familia Blanco Tequila
- 1 ounce Pinckney Bend Hibiscus Tonic Syrup
- 3/4 ounce freshly squeezed lemon
- 1/2 ounce simple syrup
- 5 dashes Fee Foam (egg white alternative)
Instructions
- Mix all ingredients.
- Garnish with black rock salt and edible orchid.
- Serve up or on the rocks.