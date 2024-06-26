New Local Restaurant Combines Golf, Games and Good Food

Photos by L.G. Patterson

Something Columbia is no stranger to is quality food and quality entertainment. Since July 29, 2023, the community has been able to experience just that at Midway Golf & Games when 44 Tavern entered the mix. Mark Sulltrop, the executive chef and managing partner of 44 Tavern, says having the chance to be located at Midway was an offer he could not refuse. “We had the opportunity to be part of the Toptracer Golf expansion at Midway Golf & Games with Tim and Toby Rost,” he says. This gave Sulltrop the perfect opening to take on a new challenge and open opportunities for his brand. “I wanted to challenge myself through a new outlet while expanding the 44 brand.”

Sulltrop says he wanted the menu to incorporate aspects from his brand, but also be able to stand alone, bringing modern and classic favorites to match the exciting atmosphere. “In developing the 44 Tavern menu, I was inspired by items from both 44 Stone Public House and 44 Canteen that are shareable and unique to 44 Tavern,” Sulltrop says.

Customers can enjoy a range of food options, including appetizers like the warm soft pretzel bites and the bacon pub cheese fritters, and full meals like the Baja fish tacos, the show-me burger, the Tavern mac and cheese and so much more. “There will be something to satisfy your appetite after hitting the driving range or knocking one out of the park.”

There are even golf bay party packs customers can order, which include a par three taco trio, a front nine slider pack or a beginner set. “We know that food and drink is what brings us all together, which is why our menu has been carefully crafted.”

And all of these delicious food options can be enjoyed just steps from the new range. The expansion of Toptracer and 44 Tavern includes several bays with Toptracer’s dynamic technology, which analyzes your speed, curve and launch with 44 Tavern’s food and drink options just around the corner from the fun. “Toptracer features a variety of interactive games and modes that provide real-time data analysis, or just delivers fun with your friends, all from the comfort of an elevated, temperature-controlled private hitting bay.”

Since opening 44 Tavern one year ago, Sulltrop says he has seen overwhelming support from the Columbia community, even seeing first-time customers already coming back for more. “We have received lots of positive feedback from Columbia and the central Missouri area from both small and large groups who have returned to visit us multiple times,” he says.

Sulltrop says if people take one thing away from their visit to 44 Tavern, he hopes the word fun comes to mind. “We want the atmosphere to be fun,” Sulltrop says. “We are creating opportunities for guests to relax and enjoy good food and drinks, whether they are joining us for a good meal or playing in the Toptracergolf bays.”

There is truly something for everyone to enjoy, whether you are celebrating a birthday, having lunch with coworkers, looking for a fun date night or just coming to practice your swing. You know you will get good food and have a good time. “44 Tavern is mid-Missouri’s ultimate entertainment bar and restaurant where you can get a cold local draft beer, a craft cocktail and delicious local food.”

44 Tavern is located at 5500 W. VanHorn Tavern Road in Columbia. Enjoy the delicious food from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Hours may differ throughout the year. For more information on this new entertainment bar and restaurant, visitmidwaygolfgames.com