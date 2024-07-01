Old-Fashioned Cocktail Connects Whiskey and Rum Drinkers

I’ve always tried to represent old-fashioned cocktails beyond just your typical whiskey cocktail. This uses our bourbon-barrel-aged old plank rum, one of my favorite spirits we produce. It’s for rum and bourbon drinkers alike. It also incorporates a few tiki-style sweeteners, including orgeat and just a touch of golden Falernum. This is a fun, unique twist on your typical old-fashioned, and bridges the gap between whiskey and rum drinkers.

Jordan Martin Holman is the general manager of Six-Mile Ordinary.