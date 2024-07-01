Inside Columbia

Old-Fashioned Cocktail Connects Whiskey and Rum Drinkers

By Jordan Martin Holman
cocktail six mile ordinary
I’ve always tried to represent old-fashioned cocktails beyond just your typical whiskey cocktail. This uses our bourbon-barrel-aged old plank rum, one of my favorite spirits we produce. It’s for rum and bourbon drinkers alike. It also incorporates a few tiki-style sweeteners, including orgeat and just a touch of golden Falernum. This is a fun, unique twist on your typical old-fashioned, and bridges the gap between whiskey and rum drinkers.

Jordan Martin Holman is the general manager of Six-Mile Ordinary.

Rum Old Fashioned

Ingredients
  

  • 2 1/2 ounces of aged rum
  • 1/4 ounce of ogreat
  • Bar spoon of falernum
  • 2 dashes of aromatic bitters
  • 2 dashes of orange bitters
  • 2 dashes of tiki bitters

Instructions
 

  • Pour and dash all ingredients into a mixing glass or pint.
  • Stir all ingredients together with ice until desired dilution.
  • Pour over a large ice cube.
  • Express an orange and lemon swath over the cocktail then insert them both.
  • Garnish with a brandied cherry.
