Old-Fashioned Cocktail Connects Whiskey and Rum Drinkers

I’ve always tried to represent old-fashioned cocktails beyond just your typical whiskey cocktail. This uses our bourbon-barrel-aged old plank rum, one of my favorite spirits we produce. It’s for rum and bourbon drinkers alike. It also incorporates a few tiki-style sweeteners, including orgeat and just a touch of golden Falernum. This is a fun, unique twist on your typical old-fashioned, and bridges the gap between whiskey and rum drinkers.
Jordan Martin Holman is the general manager of Six-Mile Ordinary.
Rum Old Fashioned
Ingredients
- 2 1/2 ounces of aged rum
- 1/4 ounce of ogreat
- Bar spoon of falernum
- 2 dashes of aromatic bitters
- 2 dashes of orange bitters
- 2 dashes of tiki bitters
Instructions
- Pour and dash all ingredients into a mixing glass or pint.
- Stir all ingredients together with ice until desired dilution.
- Pour over a large ice cube.
- Express an orange and lemon swath over the cocktail then insert them both.
- Garnish with a brandied cherry.