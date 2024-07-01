Summer Salad Satisfies Your Sweet and Salty Craving

Photos by L.G. Patterson

I’ve been on a grocery run this morning, and I’m happy to see the summer fruits starting to make an appearance! I’m a huge fan of berries and melons but more than anything I LOVE peaches. The scent of their fuzzy, warm skin makes me feel about eight years old, running down our gravel lane, sticky from head to toe. Julia Child once said the only way, really, to eat a ripe peach was over a kitchen sink. That’s a pretty accurate assessment, but I think my summer peach caprese salad comes awfully close to that perfection. A couple of perfectly ripe peaches, fresh mozzarella, homegrown basil and a nice balsamic glaze comes together as a beautiful and quick salad for these warm days. Easy to make, easy to take and so easy to eat. I’ve often assembled this dish with large slices for a beautiful platter, but you could go with mozzarella pearls and peach slices on a bed of lettuce too. Either way, take advantage of the season’s bounty and share this with your family. Grab some extra peaches for yourself to eat over the sink.