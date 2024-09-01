Inside Columbia

Search

Whiskey Cocktail Brings Back Memories of Home

By Greg Haefner
Belly Market cocktail
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Photos by L.G. Patterson

cocktail

This cocktail is the culmination of several of my favorite things. My general manager and mentor at The Bar at Willett, Andy Pope, really built my belief that great cocktails don’t need to be complicated. He taught me that oftentimes when ingredient lists get lengthy with cocktails, it is because the added ingredients are being used to cover up a core combination that simply doesn’t work. Rather than adding, subtracting and simplifying usually leads to the tastiest end result.

From the moment I started building the bar at Belly, I also knew I needed a cocktail that utilized Cynar, my favorite Amaro. The unique vegetal, bitter, and smooth profile of Cynar fits perfectly in booze-forward drinks that we love during the fall. We also use Cask & Crew Rye for this cocktail at Belly not only for its flavor but also because it comes from my hometown in Rochester, NY. Bringing a taste of where I grew up to the place I’m now happy to call home, the Rye Bye Bye is a balanced, boozy, dangerously easy-to-sip drink to ease into the cooler months on the horizon.

Greg Haefner is the general manager of Belly Market & Rotisserie.

Rye Bye Bye

Print Recipe

Ingredients
  

  • 1 1/2 ounces Rye Whiskey
  • 1/2 ounces Cynar Amaro
  • 1/2 ounces Orange Peel Liqueur

Instructions
 

  • Add all ingredients to the mixing glass.
  • Fill the glass with ice and stir until the preferred dilution. (10-15 seconds recommended)
  • Pour into a glass over a large ice cube.
  • Express an orange peel over the drink, and slide it in.
Inside Columbia Latest Issue

Subscribe & Follow

Facebook Instagram

Categories

Join our Newsletter

Subscribe

Follow us

Facebook Instagram

Contact

© 2024. All rights reserved.

Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer Communications logo

Sign up for our Newsletter

Stay in the know on all things Columbia with our enewsletters! From the local restaurant scene to business news and more, we’ve got a newsletter that fits your interests. With Inside Columbia in your back pocket, you’re sure to become a CoMo connoisseur in no time.

What are you waiting for? Sign up today!

Subscribe today or pick up a copy at BreakTime or Barnes & Noble. Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook and Instagram for additional content, videos and behind-the-scenes looks!

Inside Columbia: We’re more than just a magazine. We’re a city.

Inside Columbia logo