Whiskey Cocktail Brings Back Memories of Home

Photos by L.G. Patterson

This cocktail is the culmination of several of my favorite things. My general manager and mentor at The Bar at Willett, Andy Pope, really built my belief that great cocktails don’t need to be complicated. He taught me that oftentimes when ingredient lists get lengthy with cocktails, it is because the added ingredients are being used to cover up a core combination that simply doesn’t work. Rather than adding, subtracting and simplifying usually leads to the tastiest end result.

From the moment I started building the bar at Belly, I also knew I needed a cocktail that utilized Cynar, my favorite Amaro. The unique vegetal, bitter, and smooth profile of Cynar fits perfectly in booze-forward drinks that we love during the fall. We also use Cask & Crew Rye for this cocktail at Belly not only for its flavor but also because it comes from my hometown in Rochester, NY. Bringing a taste of where I grew up to the place I’m now happy to call home, the Rye Bye Bye is a balanced, boozy, dangerously easy-to-sip drink to ease into the cooler months on the horizon.

Greg Haefner is the general manager of Belly Market & Rotisserie.