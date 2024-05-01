Artisan Transforms Woodworking Hobby into Market Success

Photos by L.G. Patterson

What started as a pandemic hobby with his daughter to make his wife a better work-from-home setup has turned into a successful small woodworking business for Matt Villasana, the maker and owner of Villasana Woodworks. Thanks to social media, the desk model he created for his wife who was teaching virtually, was seen online by teachers and others adjusting to the work-from-home life, and just like that, the desire for one of his handmade products was wanted by the community. “That was the first part of it and then turned into what else? What else can I make? And then it kind of morphed into more of the home goods, the cutting boards and charcuterie boards, small items like that,” Villasana said.

After their first show in the fall of 2022, Villasana started building more inventory, while his daughter, Maggie, enjoyed the marketing and sales side of the business. “We started doing that and it has kind of gone from there,” he says. “We typically do quite a few shows in the fall. We had Art in the Park in 2023, but we took this year off.”

Villasana creates a variety of pieces from more expensive items, including cutting boards, charcuterie boards and Lazy Susan’s, to smaller items like tee games, bottle openers and bookmarks. “Cutting boards, charcuterie boards; those are probably the most popular and Lazy Susan’s are very cool as well,” he says. “I also wanted to find some ways to get smaller items that are more unique.” And if you’re looking for something to take to the tailgate, Villasana also creates football-themed items. “I can do something generic; the arrowhead works pretty well, the state of Missouri or a football,” he says. “I also do engravings for anyone that wants something custom-made.”

While Villasana loves to make all these items, his favorite thing is to create patterns using a very unique approach. “I’ve been able to get broken skateboard decks and fuse them together and crosscut them. And because skateboards are seven layers of maple, they produce a ton of colors, and it’s very unique,” he says. “It is a lot of work to do, but the colors are really fun.” You’ll never see Villasana painting his inventory, he always uses the natural color of the wood to create the patterns you see. “I try and use a variety of woods. The Missouri woods, the walnuts, cherries and maples are fun to use. But I think the exotics are what set us apart.” That’s where those red, deep blacks and even purple colors come from. “I really enjoyed experimenting with different woods in different designs. That’s kind of a fun part about doing custom pieces.”

While the community has enjoyed his woodworking, this hobby is not something he wants to expand as it’s not his full-time job. “I think I call it my very small business. For the most part I build when I want to,” he says. The goal is to woodwork when he feels creativity strike and not be forced to create. “I don’t feel a need to go downstairs and spend six hours on a Saturday cutting and gluing,” Villasana says.

Because he truly enjoys every aspect of woodworking and loves being a part of the special moments in people’s lives. “I’ve enjoyed the idea that people were sharing these gifts as wedding presents, engagement presents or Christmas presents,” he says. “It’s kind of fun thinking that you have pieces in homes around Columbia and across the country.”

If you own your own piece from Vilisana, he says the best way to take care of the wood is to never put it in the dishwasher, hand wash and dry it instantly and then apply board butter. “You don’t want to dry out because that’s when the cracks can occur,” he says. “I have also refinished some before when people bring it back to me.”

If you want your own custom piece for the holidays, Villasana says you should give him at least a two-week turnaround. To browse his inventory or to stay up to date on his woodworking, visit Villasana Woodworks on Facebook or Instagram using his handle @VillasanaWWorks.