Mid-Missouri’s Fall Festivals For Every Weekend

Photos Courtesy of Rodney Battles, Amber Friedli, Tim Reinbott, Dustin Shryock, Moira Theis, Jenna Thompson, Lexi Linsenman, Zach and Erin Diederich, Dina Dunklee and L.G. Patterson

Falling leaves, pumpkins, apple cider and crisp days call for the fun of autumn festivals throughout mid-Missouri! We’ve compiled a list of fall festivals that each hold a little something different than the rest and all ages can enjoy. Whether you want to stay close to Columbia or explore new towns, you’ll find everything from shark races to tomato testing, from artisans in period apparel to a three-story gum ball machine. In September and October, each weekend holds some festival magic for every family to enjoy. Throw on something cozy, grab a blanket and have some fall festival fun!

Thursday, Sept. 5, 4-7 p.m.

Tomato Festival

Jefferson Farm and Garden Extension and Education Center, Columbia

Free | calendar.missouri.edu/event/tomato-festival

Those looking for a delicious taste-testing festival will not find anything better than the Tomato Festival. Hosted by the Central Missouri Research, Extension, and Education Center through the University of Missouri’s Missouri Agricultural Experiment Station, the event brings over 175 tomato varieties and 70 pepper varieties, along with tomatillos and ground cherries, all for tasting.

Tim Reinbott, the festival organizer and the director of three College of Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources areas including Research Activities, Missouri Agricultural Experiment Station Communications, and CAFNR Construction, says his excitement surrounds the sheer number of options provided.

“I love the variety and how the different salsas taste depending upon the type of pepper. After we planted the tomatoes and peppers (that were started from seed at MU South Farm) I realized that there were some sold and grown by local gardeners and nurseries that we didn’t have, so I purchased some plants of each and included them.”

Last year, the festival brought 1,100 attendees; this year Reinbott expects even more. Attendees can expect taste testing of tomatoes, peppers, salsas and jams, including milk tasting for children. Local restaurants will provide cooking demonstrations to taste as well.

Saturday, Sept. 7, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tipton Septemberfest

Downtown Tipton | Free | facebook.com/events

This year’s 2nd Annual Tipton Septemberfest brings fun and whimsy to the town as festival goers can plan on shark races, a human-powered tractor pull contest and the presiding commissioner’s cup as three of the main events. These, alongside a parade, over 60 vendors, eight food trucks, at least four performers for live music, stage coach rides, a dunking booth, bucket truck rides and more are all included in a day full of family fun.

Rodney Battles, founder of Septemberfest and president of Friends of the Maclay Home, began the festival last year to bring people to the Maclay Home, as well as the historic Old Presbyterian Church, and to foster community across the town. Septemberfest is a different version of a festival that took place in the 80s and 90s in Tipton.

“I used to be able to walk around this town and I knew somebody on every block; anymore, I don’t, my kids don’t. It’s just, so much has changed,” Battles says. “I was shooting to bring back that old time once a year— everybody gets together and has a good time.”

Battles hopes to bring something new to the festival each year that other towns may not have, like the sharkraces, which he found on TikTok. Keeping the festival fresh is what he believes makes it different than others.

“That’s kind of my main goal, to drop the things that didn’t work and pick up something that may,” he says, “and grow this into something for years to come.”

Friday, Sept. 13 • Opening Day

Shryock’s Corn Maze

Shryocks Callaway Farms, Callaway County

Free | callawayfarms.com

One of the most well-known places for fall joy is Shryock’s Corn Maze located 15 minutes outside ofColumbia. Every fall, the Shryock family creates a 16-acre corn maze with a new and exciting design. The 2024 season is the family’s 23rd year of opening the corn maze, and the festivities have grown to include the Fun Barn, a jumping pillow, a basketball wagon and a hay bale run. They also have a pumpkin patch where you can pick your own pumpkin.

“It is certainly the traditions that people are able to make here with their friends and loved ones that keep them coming back,” says Dustin Shryock, one of the family members who makes the fall magic happen. “All we do is offer a fun, safe place for people to be outside together and have fun investing in their relationships, and the people of mid-Missouri love that!”

If the past few years are any indication of this fall favorite, the Shryock Corn Maze has averaged 20,000 tickets sold. Visiting groups can purchase campfire sites via registration; visitors can also purchase hot andcold drinks, hot dogs, ice cream, kettle corn and other general concessions.

“My siblings, cousins and I all help make this place happen,” Shryock says. “We always loved growing upon this farm together and it’s really great getting to share that experience and see others enjoy the setting as well!”

Saturday, Sept. 21, 4 to 8 p.m.

CCUA’s Harvest Hootenanny

Columbia Agriculture Park, Columbia

Free | columbiaurbag.networkforgood.com

For farm-fresh food and a good time, the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture’s 15th Annual HarvestHootenanny is where you need to be! The Hootenanny stands out from other festivals as it brings members of the Columbia community together for a Missouri-raised, farm-to-table meal prepared by students at Columbia Area Career Center, along with offering carnival games; local beer, wine and cider; raffle items; farm animals; tours of the 10-acre park; kid’s activities; a Dance Hall; live music and more.

“Getting to see the community come together, the air is electric; the atmosphere resembles a happy family reunion,” says CCUA Development Manager Lexi Linsenman. “At the Hootenanny, we get to connect with thousands of folks across our community from our volunteers, to program participants, to partner organizations, to donors, to people who are meeting us for the first time! It is so exciting and rewarding to be face to face with our community sharing a meal, dancing and connecting with each other.”

Over 50 organizations and businesses partner with CCUA to help make the event happen.

“From hosting carnival games, to sponsoring tickets to give away to low-income individuals and families, to supporting local farmers to grow the produce, CCUA’sHarvest Hootenanny is a coming together of our community to celebrate and support one another while having a lot of fun doing it!” Linsenman says.

New this year is the return of the “Plop Plop ChickenDrop” game and farm face painting. The festival is free, however, tickets are used as currency for the evening meal, alcohol, raffle items and carnival games.

Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 21-22; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Heritage Festival & Craft Show

Nifong Park, Columbia

Free | como.gov/parks-and-recreation

In its 46th year, the Annual Heritage Festival & Craft Show brings together traditions from across the globe through artisans, performers, crafters, storytellers, animals and much more. The festival pairs with theBoone County Historical Society and Culture Center, providing resources for the festival and showcasing reenactments and historic homes and replicas on their property.

Recreation Specialist for Columbia Parks and Recreation Moira Theis is the lead coordinator of the festival this year and emphasizes the importance of enjoying a new, or perhaps well-loved, space, “Going to new parks in new places opens up a wider range of a sense of community. The more events that you place at different parks, the more accessible those events become to the community that surrounds it.”

All heritages are welcome at the festival. Theisand her team keep expanding the festival to include diverse cultures for festival goers to learn about. This year, performances range from Irish step dancing toIndigenous dancing, Latin music to local mid-Missouri bands. Three stages will showcase 15 performers and musicians throughout the two days.

There will also be 11 types of food booths and trucks, 47 vendor booths and 20-30 traditional booths showcasing quilters, knitters and others in period dress, in addition to woodworkers and craftsmen. Kids activities such as rope making, face painting and cow milking will go throughout the day, along with ghost stories told from 8-9:30 p.m. They expect 6,000 attendees each day, so it’s recommended to go early for close parking and to bring cash as some vendors do not accept cards.

Saturday, Sept. 28. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hermann Harvest Festival

Hermann | $5 | visithermann.com/event

It’s easy to think of Hermann for their weekends of Oktoberfest, but for those looking for a more family-friendly festival, look no further than the Hermann Harvest Festival located in their downtown district. And this year, they’re expanding!

This year, the festival will include more live music performances and food trucks, increasing their vendor count to over 80 vendors total and expanding their kid zone. Vendors will sell antiques, clothes, permanent jewelry, and baked goods, as well as handmade items, such as candles, skincare products, and more.

“We are delighted to bring together an array of talented individuals and organizations at this event, fostering collaboration and supporting small businesses in partnership with our community,” says Jenna Thompson, one of the organizers of the festival. By her side is the other organizer, Jenna Schaefer, and they both are looking to double the attendance with the increase of events, food, and fun.

“Jenna and I aimed to organize an exciting event in Hermann that would attract visitors and provide a family-friendly experience,” Thompson says. “With the understanding that finding suitable events for children can be challenging, we prioritized creating an inclusive atmosphere that caters to all ages. In our pursuit of continuous improvement, we surveyed our vendors last year and incorporated their invaluable feedback to enhance our event.”

What sets this festival apart is the quaint, German town setting along with beautiful views as it sits along the Missouri River, so whether you drive, cycle, or take the train to Hermann, you’ll find some fall scenery.

Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 5-6, 9 a.m.

Versailles Olde Tyme Apple Festival

Downtown Versailles

Free | versaillesapplefestival.com

This year’s theme of “A Family Tradition for 45 Years” reflects exactly what the Versailles Olde Tyme Apple Festival brings to festivalgoers and Versailles. With over 200 booths, a parade, a car show, a cornhole tournament, a demolition derby, live music, and so much more, this festival is one not to miss! Three contests will also take place throughout the weekend: the Apple Festival King and Queen competition, Fiddler’s Contest, and Apple Pie Baking competitions.

“Last year, we had a consistent 15,000 people on the square for Saturday,” says Executive Director of the Versailles Area Chamber of Commerce Dina Dunklee. “The most exciting aspect is that families come together every year and enjoy the day. For many families, it’s more of a family reunion.”

With a jam-packed weekend full of festivities, the festival stays fresh by bringing in new artisans every year. Attendees can expect numerous craft booths, fun for kids, food trucks, and much more fun.

Opening Day • Saturday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lloyd’s Farm Fall Festival

Lloyd’s Family Farm, Ashland

| Price not specified | lloydsfamilyfarm.com

Starting the autumnal season off for the family farm, Lloyd’s Fall Festival Opening Day brings attractions big and small, plus plenty of pumpkins!

“We always hope to add something new and exciting for guests to enjoy while at our farm, while keeping the same general experience so guests know what to expect each time they visit,” says Erin Diederich, owner of Lloyd’s, along with her husband, Zach Diederich.

The festival began in 2014 as a chance for people to visit and experience all that a farm offers and an opportunity to meet farmers. The 2024 opening day will be filled with fall joy, including you-pick pumpkins, a corn maze, farm animals, trucks and tractors, games, fall photo opportunities, jumping pillows, a fun slide, and more.

“We always strive for the highest quality in our crops and environment,” Erin says. “Our farm has been in our family for six generations and is very precious to us. We feel blessed to offer an experience at our farm that others get to participate in. Our Fall Festival is an exciting and simple way to transition into the fall season and spend a day with those that you love!”

If you can’t make it out for the opening day, you can enjoy the magic of Lloyd’s this fall on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 28 through Oct. 27.

Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 12-13; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival

Downtown Hartsburg | Free | hartsburgpumpkinfest.com

One of the largest fall festivals in mid-Missouri is the Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival. This year, the festival celebrates 33 years with a parade, arts and crafts, thousands of pumpkins, entertainment, hayrides, a straw maze, pumpkin painting, apple butter making, and much more. Approximately 30,000 visitors are expected in a town with a population of 143 as recorded in the 2021 census. The Main Stage acts range from live music to entertainment, and you won’t want to miss the crowning of the 2024 Pumpkin Royalty early on Saturday morning.

Saturday, Oct 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Centralia Pumpkin Festival

Centralia City Square, Centralia | Free | centraliamo.org

Only 30 minutes away from Columbia is the 6th Annual 2024 Centralia Pumpkin Festival for you and your family to enjoy. The festival started in 2018 with only 30 vendors, 10 games, and approximately 500 people. Now, it has grown, with 2020 being the only year they had to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and last year it brought 5,000 visitors. This year, the festival is hoping for 7,000 visitors as the festival is family-centered.

“Robert Wright started the event to be a community-oriented event that was fun for all. It has grown immensely,” says Amber Friedli, the festival coordinator.

The money collected each year goes to providing free games, prizes, goodie bags, and pumpkins for kids. This allows money spent at the festival by attendees to go to food trucks and over 100 vendors. The festival will also include live music and a pumpkin pie contest.

“There are so many things to see and do in a small area,” Friedli says. “We have something for all the ages.