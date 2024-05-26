An Iconic Business Closes Its Doors Downtown

On Tuesday, May 28, the downtown memorable business, Slackers closed. Slackers opened its first location in 1993 in downtown Columbia. The business expanded and now has seven other locations in Alton, Illinois; Fairview Heights, Illinois; Glen Carbon, Illinois; Jefferson City, Missouri, St. Louis, Missouri; St. Charles, Missouri; and St. Peters, Missouri.

The store carried comic books, trading cards, games, records, CDs, DVDs, action figures, among other items.

The announcement came via the business’ Facebook page. Their post states, “Our Columbia, MO location has closed its doors. Thank you to all of our loyal Columbia, MO customers over the past 30 years. It has truly been a pleasure to serve your entertainment needs.”

The post also states that all other Slackers’ locations will honor any remaining gift certificates or trade credits.

For more information about Slackers and its other locations, visit the website at slackers.com.