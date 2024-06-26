Arcade District Hosts Second Saturday Market of Summer

The second Saturday Market of the summer takes place from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, July 13. It is the second of three in Sentinel Park located in the Arcade District.

Over 30 local vendors and makers will be displaying and selling their art and merchandise; Das Byrd’s Nest food truck will be available for dinner or snacks; and DJ Smoove and DJ Pollux will be deejaying the night away.

Businesses also participating are Six-Mile Ordinary, Witches and Wizards Arcade, Irene’s, B Side Records, Beet Box and Distant Planet Comics.

For more details on the event, visit the event Facebook page.