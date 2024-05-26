Art on the Saddle To Benefit Local Horse Therapy Center

This Saturday marks Cedar Creek Therapeutic Riding Center’s first Art on the Saddle!

From 4-7p.m. in the Bullpen next to Ozark Mountain Biscuit & Bar, attendees can meet a therapy horse, bid on nine saddles painted by local artists, listen to music from Mister Fun and purchase food from food trucks and beer from Logboat.

The event is a fundraiser supporting the center and its mission “to provide equine assisted therapy to individuals with disabilities in mid-Missouri. Therapeutic Horseback Riding is an established treatment method widely recognized by medical, psychiatric, and social service professionals throughout the world,” according to their website.

The event is free, however donations are appreciated. They also recommend bringing chairs as seating will be limited.

For more information on Art on the Saddle and Cedar Creek Therapeutic Riding Center, visit their website at cedarcreek.missouri.org.