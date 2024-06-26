Inside Columbia

Betz Jewelers Presents a Buying Event to Purchase Rarities

By Jordan Durham
estate jewelry on hands

Today is the final day to take your valuables to Betz and have them assessed by an estate buying specialist. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., they will be assessing diamonds, watches, sterling silver, jewelry, gold, fine art, rarities, coins and much more for purchase.

This event is brought to Betz by National Rarities and is a walk-in event with no appointment necessary. They will pay immediately upon purchase.

For a full list of valuables and memorabilia they are looking to purchase, visit the Facebook event page.

