Betz Jewelers Presents a Buying Event to Purchase Rarities

Today is the final day to take your valuables to Betz and have them assessed by an estate buying specialist. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., they will be assessing diamonds, watches, sterling silver, jewelry, gold, fine art, rarities, coins and much more for purchase.

This event is brought to Betz by National Rarities and is a walk-in event with no appointment necessary. They will pay immediately upon purchase.

For a full list of valuables and memorabilia they are looking to purchase, visit the Facebook event page.